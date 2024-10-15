EQS-News: Circus SE / Key word(s): Personnel

Accenture's Next Generation Robotics GTM Lead and AI-Expert Dr. Maria Danninger joins Circus Group Advisory Board

15.10.2024 / 12:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Accenture's Next Generation Robotics GTM Lead and AI-Expert Dr. Maria Danninger joins Circus Group Advisory Board

As the former Chief of and Innovation of Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence at TUM, she brings deep industry knowledge and leadership in next-generation AI robotics to the Advisory Board Her expertise will be instrumental as the Circus Group continues to accelerate its business growth with its commercial rollout of the CA-1 robot starting from 2025

Hamburg, October 16th, 2024 – Circus SE (Xetra: CA1 ), a leading AI robotics company specializing in autonomous kitchen systems, today announced the appointment of Dr. Maria Danninger as a new member of its Advisory Board. Dr. Danninger, Next Gen Robotics Go-to-Market Lead at Accenture Tech Innovation, brings a wealth of experience in technology strategy, innovation management and intelligent robotics. Her expertise will be instrumental as Circus Group accelerates business growth with its commercial rollout of the CA-1 robot starting from 2025. In her current role at Accenture, Dr. Danninger focuses on driving innovation through strategy management in technology and robotics for global leading enterprises. Her deep industry knowledge and leadership in AI robotics are key assets that align with Circus Group's vision for the future of full food service autonomy. Dr. Danninger also brings valuable academic experience from her time at the Munich Institute of Robotics and Machine Intelligence (MIRMI) at TUM, one of Europe's leading research centres in robotics and artificial intelligence. There she led a team that translated groundbreaking research into industry-shaping innovations that address key societal challenges in areas such as labour, mobility, health and the environment. With more than a decade of professional experience as an executive, manager and consultant in digitalisation and IT project management, Dr. Danninger is a recognized thought leader in technology innovation. She holds a doctorate in Computer Science from the Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, a program completed in collaboration with Stanford University and SAP Research in Palo Alto. Her research focused on human-machine interaction and human-centred technologies – an area that complements Circus Group's commitment to improving lives through autonomous solutions. “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Maria Danninger to our Advisory Board,” said Nikolas Bullwinkel, CEO and Founder of Circus Group,“Her demonstrated leadership in robotics and technology innovation will be instrumental as we scale our solutions worldwide, beginning with the commercial launch of the CA-1 in 2025, as we work toward our mission of delivering global access to affordable, high-quality meals through advanced AI and robotics for the first time in human existence.” Commenting on her appointment, Dr. Maria Danninger said:“I have followed Circus Group from the beginning and am delighted to join the Advisory Board at such an exciting time for the company. The global commercial roll-out over the next few years will create significant opportunities for the company and I look forward to working closely with the Circus management team to support Circus Group through its phase of expansion and value creation.”



About Circus Group The Circus Group (XETRA: CA1 ) is the leading AI robotics company, specialising in the translation of the fine art of cooking into full autonomy. On its mission to fuel humanity, Circus provides global access to balanced nutrition, for everyone, anytime. The company developed the world's first commercially viable food production robot, Circus Autonomy One. Circus employs talents in AI, robotics engineering and food service across three locations and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.



Contact : Circus SE

Hongkongstrasse 6

20457 Hamburg, Germany Investor Relations Contact:

Maximilian Hartweg

Head of Corporate Development

...

Circus Group Press Office

Florian Anders

Head of Corporate Communications

...

15.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Circus SE Hongkongstrasse 6 20457 Hamburg Germany E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YN355 WKN: A2YN35 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Munich (m:access) EQS News ID: 2008771



End of News EQS News Service