Telekom Austria: A1 Group Announces Results For Q3 And 1-9M 2024.


10/15/2024 2:12:24 PM

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and 1-9M 2024.
Highlights Q3 and 1-9M 2024
  • Revenues: +2.1% versus Q3 2023, despite decline in equipment revenues.
  • Service revenues: +3.1%, driven by value-protecting measures and strong fixed-line performance in CEE.
  • OPEX: Operational increase in core OPEX resulting mainly from higher total workforce
costs; higher restructuring costs almost levels out with one-off effects
  • EBITDA: +5.1% to EUR 548 mn with a margin improvement from 39.3% to 40.4%.
  • Net result: 1-9M: 1.3% lower on a proforma basis due to higher D&A and
11.8% lower on a reported basis due to additionally higher D&A for towers.
  • CAPEX: 21.2% lower yoy in 1-9M due to lower spectrum CAPEX and CAPEX savings.
  • Free Cashflow: +28.7% in 1-9M 2024 due to lower CAPEX and better operational result.
  • ESG Rating: A1 received Gold medal and is ranked top 3% in Ecovadis sustainability rating.
  • Outlook confirmed: Total revenue growth of 3-4%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn

  • Ambitions 2024-2026 unchanged:
    • Revenue growth of 3-4% per year
    • EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year
    • CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q3 and 1-9M of 2024


Company: Telekom Austria AG
Lassallestrasse 9
1020 Vienna
Austria
Phone: 004350664 47500
E-mail: ...p
Internet:
ISIN: AT0000720008
Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
