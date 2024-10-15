EQS-News: Telekom Austria AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results

Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and 1-9M 2024.

15.10.2024 / 19:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:







For more information, visit the website:



Highlights Q3 and 1-9M 2024

Revenues: +2.1% versus Q3 2023, despite decline in equipment revenues.

Service revenues: +3.1%, driven by value-protecting measures and strong fixed-line performance in CEE. OPEX: Operational increase in core OPEX resulting mainly from higher total workforce costs; higher restructuring costs almost levels out with one-off effects

EBITDA: +5.1% to EUR 548 mn with a margin improvement from 39.3% to 40.4%. Net result: 1-9M: 1.3% lower on a proforma basis due to higher D&A and 11.8% lower on a reported basis due to additionally higher D&A for towers.

CAPEX: 21.2% lower yoy in 1-9M due to lower spectrum CAPEX and CAPEX savings.

Free Cashflow: +28.7% in 1-9M 2024 due to lower CAPEX and better operational result.

ESG Rating: A1 received Gold medal and is ranked top 3% in Ecovadis sustainability rating. Outlook confirmed: Total revenue growth of 3-4%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn



Ambitions 2024-2026 unchanged:



Revenue growth of 3-4% per year



EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies

Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q3 and 1-9M of 2024





15.10.2024 CET/CEST This Corporate News was distributed by EQS Group AG.

Language: English Company: Telekom Austria AG Lassallestrasse 9 1020 Vienna Austria Phone: 004350664 47500 E-mail: ...p Internet: ISIN: AT0000720008 Listed: Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market) EQS News ID: 2009013



End of News EQS News Service