Telekom Austria: A1 Group Announces Results For Q3 And 1-9M 2024.
Relevant documentation on the results can be found at the following link:
Telekom Austria: A1 Group announces results for Q3 and 1-9M 2024.
Highlights Q3 and 1-9M 2024
Revenues: +2.1% versus Q3 2023, despite decline in equipment revenues.
Service revenues: +3.1%, driven by value-protecting measures and strong fixed-line performance in CEE.
OPEX: Operational increase in core OPEX resulting mainly from higher total workforce
costs; higher restructuring costs almost levels out with one-off effects
EBITDA: +5.1% to EUR 548 mn with a margin improvement from 39.3% to 40.4%.
Net result: 1-9M: 1.3% lower on a proforma basis due to higher D&A and
11.8% lower on a reported basis due to additionally higher D&A for towers.
CAPEX: 21.2% lower yoy in 1-9M due to lower spectrum CAPEX and CAPEX savings.
Free Cashflow: +28.7% in 1-9M 2024 due to lower CAPEX and better operational result.
ESG Rating: A1 received Gold medal and is ranked top 3% in Ecovadis sustainability rating.
Outlook confirmed: Total revenue growth of 3-4%, CAPEX ex. spectrum of around EUR 800 mn
Ambitions 2024-2026 unchanged:
Revenue growth of 3-4% per year
EBITDA growth of 4-5% per year
CAPEX of EUR 2.8 bn plus frequencies
Video clip: The Management Board of A1 Group presents the results of Q3 and 1-9M of 2024
