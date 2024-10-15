AP Eyes Industrial Growth With Ratan Tata Innovation Hubs And MSME Incentives

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Oct 15 (KNN)

Andhra Pradesh Chief N Chandrababu Naidu has shifted his focus towards attracting investments to the state, amid robust climates in neighbouring Telangana, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu.

The state is formulating new industrial policies aimed at making Andhra Pradesh more competitive in the region.

Draft policies under consideration suggest offering enhanced incentives to the first 200 companies that submit their consent of establishment and date of commercial production.

An additional 10 percent incentive is proposed for units that generate more employment opportunities.

The government is also exploring the use of escrow accounts to provide industrial incentives, a move intended to encourage industrial progress and create better employment prospects.

On Monday, Naidu chaired a review meeting at the state secretariat in Amaravati, focusing on draft policies for industrial development, food processing, and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

During the meeting, he emphasised the importance of projecting a business-friendly image to potential investors.

The new policies, which are expected to be presented to the Cabinet at its next meeting, aim to extend subsidies to early investors following their implementation.

The MSME policy, in particular, is being crafted to promote the concept of 'One Family-One Industrialist'.

In a notable development, the meeting resolved to establish an industrial hub named after the late industrialist Ratan Tata. The Ratan Tata Innovation Hub is envisioned as a centre for skill development, start-ups, facilitation, and innovation. Plans are in place to set up five such hubs across the state, each mentored by a major company.

The review meeting also addressed strategies to boost the food processing sector, drawing inspiration from the success of the aqua and poultry industries.

Additionally, the government is considering offering an extra five percent incentive for women entrepreneurs in the MSME and food processing sectors.

While these proposals signal a significant push towards industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh, officials clarified that the industrial policy will undergo further refinement before being presented to the Cabinet for approval.

(KNN Bureau)