Possession To Commence Soon For Migsun Janpath: A Premier Commercial Hub In Lucknow

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India
Migsun Group announces that the possession process will soon commence for Migsun Janpath, a strategically located high-street commercial project at Shaheed Path, Lucknow. The company had invested Rs 1000 crores in the project.
Migsun Janpath blends high-street retail, premium business suites, studio apartments, and world-class amenities. Situated near Medanta Hospital, Migsun Janpath enjoys excellent connectivity to key city landmarks, including Lucknow Airport, Ekana cricket Stadium, and Sushant golf City. Its 4-sided open plot ensures easy access and high visibility, making it a prime location for businesses and investors.
"Migsun Janpath's proximity to key areas like Charbagh and Hazratganj will ensure a steady footfall which will translate into robust business opportunities, price appreciation and high ROI. We've designed Migsun Janpath as an integrated space to cater to a wide range of needs, from luxury retail to healthcare services, offering businesses an unmatched opportunity for growth," said Yash Miglani, MD, Migsun Group .
Migsun Janpath features high-street retail outlets that includes world-class brands, a food court offering diverse dining options, premium business suites and studio apartments, and a dedicated entertainment zone. Additionally, the project will also have multi-level parking facilities, ensuring convenience for both visitors and tenants, along with 3-tier security, ensuring a safe and secure environment.
With few units still available, Migsun Group also invites buyers and investors to take advantage of this opportunity and invest in ready-to-move-in iconic retail and business destination.
Migsun Group has delivered over 40 projects across the NCR region, earning a reputation for quality, innovation, and timely project completion. With a robust pipeline of upcoming developments, the Group continues to push boundaries and exceed customer expectations, solidifying its leadership in the real estate sector.
