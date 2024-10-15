Denso To Construct '24-Hour Unmanned' Facility In Japan Robotics & Automation News

(MENAFN- Robotics & News) Denso to construct '24-hour unmanned' facility in Japan

Japanese automotive components giant Denso says it will build a new,“24-hour unmanned” facility in Nishio City, Aichi Prefecture, by expanding the site of its Zenmyo Plant.

Construction will start in the first half of 2025 and will be completed in January 2027, with production slated to start in the first half of 2028. The total will be about 69 billion yen, which is about $463 million.

Denso has been expanding the value that it offers in the“green” and“peace of mind” domains based on technologies refined in the automotive business as the core.

To evolve from a“Tier 1 supplier that supports the auto industry” to a“Tier 1 supplier that supports a mobility-centered society”, Denso has been working on three challenges:

evolution of mobility;creation of new value; andstrengthening of fundamental technologies.

Software, which is part of“strengthening of fundamental technologies”, is embedded in electronic control units (ECUs), which control electrification products and ADAS products, and plays a key role.

Software will keep growing with the advancement of software-defined vehicles and electrification, and large-scale integrated ECUs will be required for overall control of vehicle functions.

The new plant will feature a production system that can quickly respond to market expansion and customers' needs in the future by mainly manufacturing large-scale integrated ECUs.

In a press release, Denso says:“The new plant will be the first to incorporate Denso's next-generation plant concept from the planning phase. The plant will realize a creative workstyle based on digital infrastructure and automation technology, which will be deployed across the plant.

“It will also be capable of 24-hour unmanned operation, significantly improving production efficiency.

“Further, the aim is to build an environmentally friendly carbon-neutral plant by utilizing private power generation, which will use solar panels and hydrogen.”