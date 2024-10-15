King Receives US House Armed Services Committee Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 15 (Petra) -- King Abdullah II on Tuesday received a delegation from the US House of Representatives Armed Services Committee headed by Representative Mike Rogers.According to a royal court statement, the meeting, attended by His Royal Highness Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, covered recent developments and ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the United States.His Majesty stressed that reaching an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza is key to reaching comprehensive regional calm, reaffirming Jordan's rejection of the displacement of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza.The King highlighted the importance of increasing the humanitarian response in the Strip, as well as ensuring the flow of aid by all means possible in order to end the humanitarian catastrophe.His Majesty warned of the repercussions of the continued Israeli violence against Palestinians in the West Bank, and the violations of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.The King reiterated the need to step up international efforts to stop the Israeli war on Lebanon, calling for respecting Lebanon's sovereignty and protecting its security and stability.The meeting also covered the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and the United States, with His Majesty noting Jordan's keenness to expand cooperation with the US in various fields and expressing appreciation for Washington's continued support for the Kingdom.Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert attended the meeting.