Shura Council Holds First Meeting Of Fourth Ordinary Session

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Shura Council held Tuesday its first meeting of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 53rd annual session at 'Tamim bin Hamad Hall', headed by HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim.

At the outset of the session, HE the Speaker of the Shura Council Hassan bin Abdullah Al Ghanim, on his behalf and the members of the council, extended his deepest thanks and appreciation to the Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani, for his kind opening of the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, praising His Highness the Amir's continuous support for the Shura Council and its journey in serving the nation.

HE Al Ghanim commended the lofty directives and comprehensive content contained in His Highness the Amir's speech, stressing that these directives represent a roadmap for national action during the next phase.

HE Al Ghanim praised the distinguished achievements made by the State of Qatar at the domestic and international levels, thanks to the wise leadership and strategic vision of His Highness the Amir, which is based on hard work and sound planning, which has strengthened Qatar's position as an emerging economic power and a leading country in various fields.

Then, HE Secretary-General of the Shura Council Nayef bin Mohammed Al Mahmoud read out the agenda. In the first item of the agenda, he read out Decree No. 71 of 2024 calling the Shura Council for the fourth ordinary session of the first legislative term, corresponding to the 53rd annual session.

In the second item, and in implementation of the new internal regulations of the Shura Council, which stipulate opening the door for nominations for the presidency of the council's committees, during the session, the committee heads were chosen by acclamation after one candidate ran for the position of president in each of the six committees.

The results led to the selection of HE Sultan bin Hassan Al Dhabet Al Dosari as Chairman of the Legal and Legislative Affairs Committee, HE Yousef bin Ali Al-Khater as Chairman of the Internal and External Affairs Committee, HE Mohammed bin Yousef Almana as Chairman of the Economic and the Financial Affairs Committee, HE Mubarak bin Mohammed Al Kuwari as Chairman of the Health, General Services and the Environment Committee, HE Khalid bin Ahmed Al Obaidan as Chairman of the Education, Culture, Sport and Information Committee, and HE Abdulrahman bin Yousuf Al Khulaifi as Chairman of the Social Affairs, Labour and Housing Committee.

The council considered the letter received from the Amiri Diwan, attached to which was the draft constitutional amendments, and decided to form a special committee to study the draft amendments and submit its report on it to the council.

