United States Mint Begins Shipping 2024 American Women Quarters™ Honoring Zitkala-Ša On October 21

Washington, DC, Oct. 15, 2024 -- The United States Mint (Mint) will begin the fifth coin in the 2024 American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program honoring Zitkala-Ša on October 21. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver manufacture these circulating quarters.

Zitkala-Ša (meaning“Red Bird”), also known as Gertrude Simmons Bonnin, was a writer, composer, educator, and activist for Native Americans' right to United States citizenship and other civil rights they had long been denied. She left her South Dakota home on the Yankton reservation at age eight to attend a boarding school run by white missionaries, where her native culture and traditions were prohibited.

“The fifth coin of the 2024 American Women Quarters Program celebrates the life and legacy of Zitkala-Ša,” said the Honorable Ventris C. Gibson, Director of the Mint. “Zitkala-Ša was a gifted musician and violinist and collaborated on what is considered the first known American Indian opera. Premiering in Utah in 1913, The Sun Dance Opera was centered on the Sun Dance, a sacred, ceremonial dance that was outlawed by the U.S. government at the time. Zitkala-Ša felt the opera would be a powerful way to share her values with diverse audiences. Her writings and advocacy continue to have an impact today.”

The reverse (tails) depicts Zitkala-Ša in traditional Yankton Sioux dress. She is holding a book, which represents her work as an author as well as her successful activism for Native American rights. Behind her, a stylized sun represents her work on The Sun Dance Opera, while a cardinal symbolizes her name, which translates to“Red Bird.” A Yankton Sioux-inspired diamond pattern sits underneath the sun.

Artist Infusion Program Designer Don Everhart designed the image, which Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon sculpted.

“The design features the effigy of Zitkala-Ša wearing her tribal regalia-the beads and intricate leather straps with metal elements made for a beautiful and challenging subject,” said Gordon. “I stayed faithful to the design down to the most minute detail because much of the regalia is steeped in Native American symbolism and meaning. I loved participating in the legend that lives on, as my fellow engravers and I get to do with many of the subjects selected to be on U.S. coinage and medals.”

Each coin in this series features a common obverse (heads) design depicting a portrait of George Washington. This design was originally composed and sculpted by Laura Gardin Fraser as a candidate entry for the 1932 quarter, which honored the bicentennial of George Washington's birth. The inscriptions are“LIBERTY,”“IN GOD WE TRUST,” and“2024.”

Each 2024 AWQ honoree is a powerful, inspiring example of the breadth, depth, and range of accomplishments, and the experiences demonstrated by these extraordinary women. Coins featuring additional honorees will continue to ship through 2025.

Authorized by Public Law 116-330 , the American Women Quarters Program features coins with reverse (tails) designs emblematic of the accomplishments and contributions of American women. Beginning in 2022 and continuing through 2025, the Mint is issuing five quarters in each of these years. The ethnically, racially, and geographically diverse group of individuals honored through this program reflects a wide range of accomplishments and fields, including suffrage, civil rights, abolition, government, humanities, science, space, and the arts.

Please consult with your local financial institutions regarding the availability of AWQ Program quarters honoring Zitkala-Ša beginning in middle to late November.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation's sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including proof, uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

