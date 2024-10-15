عربي


The Critical Role Of Water Stewardship In A Changing Climate

The Critical Role Of Water Stewardship In A Changing Climate


10/15/2024 2:00:44 PM

(MENAFN- 3BL) In this episode, we explore the significance and practices of water stewardship, examining its global impact. We hear from experts Mariarosaria Gagliotti, Senior Consultant and Partner at Baden Consulting, Beatrice Bizzaro, Sustainability Consultant at HPC Italy and Water Working Group Leader with Inogen Alliance, C. Rajadurai, Senior Manager at Cholamandalam MS Risk Services, and Joseph Gui, Senior Partner, Anew Global Consulting. The discussion emphasizes the importance of community engagement, innovative technologies, and collective action for achieving water security and resilience.

