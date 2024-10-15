Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic-Division Celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

(MENAFN- 3BL) Albertsons Companies' Mid-Atlantic Division celebrated an incredible weekend at the Fiesta DC parade and festival! The Safeway booth was buzzing with excitement as families spun the wheel for goodies from beloved brands like Mission Tortillas, Siete Foods, Ortega, Belvita, Kleenex, Viva Paper Towels, Suavitel, and more!

With vibrant live entertainment, mouth-watering authentic foods, and unique merchandise at every turn, it's no surprise that this event brought together over 14,000 people to celebrate the rich and diverse Latino cultures from Central and South America.

We're thrilled to give back to our communities with delicious meal solutions, unbeatable savings, and top-notch quality products. Thank you to everyone who joined us in celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month!

See original post on Instagram and read more about Albertsons Companies and our Recipe for Change on our website .