Driving Toward A Lower-Carbon Future

When I was a child, my dream car was always red, fast and fun to drive. Now, like a lot of people, my dream car starts with the future in mind. Not only is my ideal car safe, reliable, comfortable, connected and still fun to drive, but it also contributes to a net zero, circular world.

As part of Dow's MobilityScienceTM team, I have the privilege of working alongside original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), Tiers and others on the front line of the automotive industry to help accelerate a smarter, safer and more sustainable vision for mobility. Using our materials and application expertise, our team is constantly innovating to help the automotive industry address the triple goals of climate protection, circular economy, and safer materials across a vehicle's life cycle – through design, production, use and end of life.

We believe Dow has the opportunity and responsibility to lead change in all industries that we participate in when it comes to climate protection. Through our Protect the Climate commitments, we are making good progress to decarbonize our manufacturing facilities while developing innovative products to support our customers' efforts to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

In the automotive industry, it starts with the carbon footprint of a car. OEMs focus on carbon emissions during manufacturing and use. As a materials science leader, Dow can help enable not just EV production but also reduce the embedded carbon used to make those materials.

Improving battery performance

One of the critical challenges the industry faces is improving battery performance. Electrification is a“must-do” to reduce carbon emissions in the environment, and the battery is a key component of electrification – the new lifeblood of the vehicle.

To address safe, optimal battery performance , thermal management is important. We have a broad array of proven thermal interface solutions, from silicones to polyurethanes, that leverage our materials science knowledge and industry expertise to drive forward both electric and hybrid vehicle battery pack development. These solutions can contribute to longer-range, better-performing and more economical electric and hybrid vehicles – and a net-zero future.

I have long believed that the dreams you imagine have the power to change the future. I am proud to help our customers power the future with solutions that are driving the transition to low- and zero-emission, energy-efficient and affordable vehicles. I can't wait to see how the work we're doing today contributes to the cars my children drive tomorrow.

Selamawit Belli, MobilityScienceTM PU Strategic Market Leader