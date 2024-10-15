Core42 Announces Strategic Collaboration With AMD To Accelerate Secure Cloud And AI Deployment In UAE And Beyond

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Core42, a G42 company and provider of sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure and services, has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with AMD. This agreement will see Core42 and AMD trial AI, Machine Learning, and explore confidential for public and private cloud deployments. The agreement was signed by representatives from both Core42 and AMD at GITEX Global 2024 in Dubai and will begin with a proof-of-concept evaluation of AMD Instinct accelerators utilizing Core42 production workloads.

Talal Al Kaissi, EVP - Chief Partnerships Officer and Government Affairs, Core42 and Phil Guido, EVP and Chief Commercial Officer, AMD at the MoU signing at GITEX Global

"At Core42, we recognize that security is the new frontier of performance. We strive to enable businesses with confidential to process sensitive data with unparalleled protection, redefining what it means to be a high-performing system in the digital age," said Adrian Hobbs, CTO of Core42. "By partnering with AMD were enabling our customers to achieve robust security without compromising on speed or functionality-a true hallmark of next-generation computing."

As part of this co-operation, Core42 will take vital steps towards accelerating technology deployment for businesses across the UAE and abroad, focusing on areas such as AI and predictive analytics, Machine Learning, cloud transformation and strategy, and end-user device engagement.

"This agreement with Core42 highlights our commitment to helping customers and partners leverage AI to meet their business needs," said Zaid Ghattas, META Senior Commercial Lead, AMD. "AMD will work with Core42 to empower businesses with exceptional compute performance to accelerate digital transformation."

This collaboration reflects Core42's strategy of enabling customers to thrive in the AI-driven era by offering best-in-class solutions. AMD Instinct accelerators enable leadership performance for the data center, supporting single-server solutions up to the world's largest, Exascale-class supercomputers. They are uniquely suited to power even the most demanding AI and HPC workloads, offering large memory density, high bandwidth memory, and support for specialized data formats.

About Core42

Core42, a G42 company, empowers individuals, enterprises, and nations to unlock the full potential of AI through its comprehensive enablement capabilities. As a leading provider of sovereign cloud, AI infrastructure, and digital services, our mission is to accelerate the achievements of others and help them reach their most ambitious goals.

