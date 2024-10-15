NASA Administrator To Visit, Engage Officials In Romania, Bulgaria
Continuing his efforts to deepen international collaboration and promote the peaceful use of space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to Romania and Bulgaria, beginning Thursday, Oct. 17. Both countries have signed the Artemis Accords, a set of commonsense principles to commit to the peaceful exploration of space.
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson talks to the agency's workforce during his first State of NASA event Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson Building in Washington. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls
Nelson will meet with key government and space officials in each country, including Marcel Ciolacu, Romania's prime minister, and Rumen Radev, president of Bulgaria.
In Romania, Nelson will engage with Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, minister of research, innovation and digitization, and Daniel Crunțeanu, general director of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA). He also will visit Romanian science and technology institutions to learn about the country's science facilities.
In Bulgaria, Nelson will meet with Dr. Rosen Karadimov, minister of innovation and growth, and visit the country's only satellite builder, which is producing satellites for organizations globally.
During his travels to both countries, Nelson will discuss the importance of international partnerships and collaboration in space, including the transatlantic relationships to NASA. Nelson also will meet with students to highlight the benefits science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and their roles as members of the Artemis Generation.
