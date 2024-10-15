عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
NASA Administrator To Visit, Engage Officials In Romania, Bulgaria

NASA Administrator To Visit, Engage Officials In Romania, Bulgaria


10/15/2024 1:45:58 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WASHINGTON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Continuing his efforts to deepen international collaboration and promote the peaceful use of space, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson will travel to Romania and Bulgaria, beginning Thursday, Oct. 17. Both countries have signed the Artemis Accords, a set of commonsense principles to commit to the peaceful exploration of space.

Continue Reading

NASA Administrator To Visit, Engage Officials In Romania, Bulgaria Image
NASA Administrator Bill Nelson talks to the agency's workforce during his first State of NASA event Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at NASA Headquarters Mary W. Jackson Building in Washington. Credit: NASA/Bill Ingalls

Nelson will meet with key government and space officials in each country, including Marcel Ciolacu, Romania's prime minister, and Rumen Radev, president of Bulgaria.

In Romania, Nelson will engage with Bogdan-Gruia Ivan, minister of research, innovation and digitization, and Daniel Crunțeanu, general director of the Romanian Space Agency (ROSA). He also will visit Romanian science and technology institutions to learn about the country's science facilities.

In Bulgaria, Nelson will meet with Dr. Rosen Karadimov, minister of innovation and growth, and visit the country's only satellite builder, which is producing satellites for organizations globally.

During his travels to both countries, Nelson will discuss the importance of international partnerships and collaboration in space, including the transatlantic relationships to NASA. Nelson also will meet with students to highlight the benefits science, technology, engineering, and mathematics education and their roles as members of the Artemis Generation.

For more information about NASA's international partnerships, visit:

SOURCE NASA

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN15102024003732001241ID1108781483


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search