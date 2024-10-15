Virginia Credit Union, Member One Donate $25,000 To United Way To Aid Hurricane Helene Relief Efforts In Southwest Virginia

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Donation Will Aid Individuals and Families Impacted by Storm, Flooding

Roanoke, Virginia, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virginia Credit Union and its Member One division are providing $25,000 to support Southwest Virginia communities devastated by the remnants of Hurricane Helene. The donation to the United Way of Southwest Virginia's Disaster Relief Fund will support local residents, with 100 percent of the donation helping individuals and families in need.

"Our thoughts are with those impacted by Helene because we know that for many in our credit union family and our neighbors in Southwest Virginia, this will be a long road to recovery," said Member One Market President Tim Rowe. "We are privileged to be a part of this community and proud to help address the urgent need during this crisis."

Federal officials have designated several Virginia localities as disaster areas . According to officials, storm damage in Southwest Virginia is extensive ; reports indicate that the storm damaged 680 homes and destroyed 44 others. The storm also impacted more than two dozen businesses.

"Our hearts go out to the families and individuals who have suffered unimaginable loss across our region," said United Way of Southwest Virginia Executive Director Megan Parks. "At a time like this, it is critical that we come together as a community to offer support, compassion, and hope for the future. Through this generous donation from Virginia Credit Union and Member One, we will be able to offer hope to residents as they begin to rebuild their lives for a more promising tomorrow."

