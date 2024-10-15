Healthie Secures $23M Series B To Continue Building Infrastructure For Longitudinal, Virtual-First Healthcare

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) New funding will accelerate product innovation and expand Healthie's API-first for next-generation healthcare delivery.

NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthie , the leading API-first EHR, scheduling, and engagement platform, announced that it has raised $23 million Series B, led by TCV with participation from existing investors including Birchmere, Velvet Sea Ventures, and Greymatter, and Watershed. Healthie will use this capital to continue building products for its customers, who deliver virtual-first, longitudinal, and collaborative care.

"Healthie's customers put patient experience and outcomes at the center of care delivery - this is exactly what Healthcare needs, and traditional EHRs were not designed like this."

says Erica Jain, CEO and co-founder of Healthie. "Innovation in healthcare requires a long-term mindset and we're proud to support our customers for years to come so they can build long-term relationships with their patients and increase access to important healthcare."

Building the Future of Healthcare Innovation

Since 2022, Healthie has tripled its market presence, powering millions of care appointments and providing seamless integrations for digital health companies. Its API-first platform helps healthcare providers streamline operations and deliver continuous, collaborative care.

Healthie supports over 25,000 clinicians in fields like behavioral health, women's health, nutrition, coaching, MSK, and family care- specialties overlooked by legacy EHRs. The platform has enabled clinicians to care for over 10 million patients to date, while also empowering developers who make over 1 billion API calls monthly to create innovative healthcare solutions. As healthcare shifts towards accessible, continuous care, Healthie is leading this transformation with cutting-edge technology.

For example, Healthie customer Two Chairs uses Healthie's EHR, scheduling, and engagement tools to deliver multi-state care across their growing network of hundreds of clinicians. "Healthie has been a great partner for Two Chairs, truly understanding our dedication to delivering high-quality behavioral health care and

flexibility to meet our evolving needs as we continue to grow. We appreciate their platform's adaptability to serve our unique care delivery model" said David Covell, Chief Product Officer at Two Chairs.

Innovative Solutions for Modern Care

Healthie will use funds to enhance its ONC and HITRUST Certified EHR, Scheduling, and Engagement platform, and in particular expand Healthie's Harbor (marketplace) and introduce AI-powered solutions into the clinical experience to continue streamlining workflows, enabling better patient care, and supporting value-based models. Over the past 8 years, Healthie has built thousands of micro-features that collectively offer enterprise-grade, customizable tools for clinicians, administrators, and developers. This funding reinforces Healthie's commitment to empowering its customers, the true innovators in care delivery.

"Healthie's technology allows care organizations of all sizes to focus on what matters most-delivering high-quality care," said Gautam Gupta, Partner at TCV. "By building best-in-class infrastructure, Healthie is accelerating digital health innovation, and we're thrilled to support the company in shaping the future of care."

Healthie recognizes that healthcare is too big of a problem for any one company to solve alone. That's why Healthie is investing in the broader healthcare ecosystem through Healthie Harbor. With 57 partners integrated and more on the way, this solution enables third-party developers to build against Healthie APIs, enabling Healthie customers to deliver last mile, customized care solutions that improve patient outcomes and streamline business operations at scale.

"At Healthie, we've always been a product-first, tech-first company, driven by our passion for building the best infrastructure for healthcare for the long-haul," Healthie's CTO and co-founder, Cavan Klinsky shares. "We're heads down building for our customers, and will continue investing in R&D to unlock new opportunities for our customers to innovate and scale faster than ever."

About Healthie

Healthie provides the infrastructure for Next-Gen healthcare organizations to deliver virtual-first, continuous, and collaborative care.

With EHR, scheduling, and patient engagement solutions, and a marketplace of third-party partners, Healthie's API-first platform allows organizations of any size to build, customize, and scale easily. The platform meets top certification standards for data security, including HIPAA, HITRUST R2, SOC-2 Type 2, and ONC certification.

Healthie serves thousands of organizations with over 25,000 clinicians, caring for more than 10 million patients. From preventative health to chronic care management, Healthie has built a leading platform since its 2016 founding, enabling organizations to deliver exceptional patient care.

Learn more about Healthie at .

SOURCE Healthie

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED