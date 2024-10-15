Aaniie Expands Ground-Breaking Childcare Software With Tools To Simplify Permanent Staff Placements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Aaniie Kids is designed to help childcare providers and placement agencies increase operational efficiency, automate bookings, and improve user satisfaction.

Aaniie Kids enriches the nanny and domestic staffing long-term placement process with tools to support high-quality job postings and confident family decisions.

- Bridget Roden, Solutions Executive

EAU CLAIRE, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aaniie, Inc., provider of the leading mobile software platform for home care and babysitting services, announced today an expansion of its Aaniie Kids platform to enhance long-term placements of nannies and domestic staff. This expansion improves and tailors Aaniie Kids specifically for agencies placing babysitters and nannies in private homes.

To support the careful selection process of a long-term nanny or other domestic staff, the Aaniie Kids innovation team has advanced its platform with a suite of tools designed to help agencies and parents create the perfect pairings in the search for quality childcare.

Hiring a nanny offers myriad benefits for both children and parents. The personalized care, flexibility, and convenience they offer reduce family stress and enable parents to successfully strike a work-life balance while ensuring their children receive the attention and support they need.

For agencies, Aaniie expands its award-winning caregiver matching tools with a job-posting generator to quickly create job descriptions that resonate and accurately reflect the family's needs. As the parent's best initial screening tool, a quality job posting interests candidates and encourages them to enter the screening process. Aaniie also includes an internal job board to quickly share positions with an agency's existing database of qualified nannies.

For families, Candidate Profiles offer a comprehensive introduction to potential nannies and the ability to indicate interest in particular candidates. Qualifications, certifications, and experience are available for detailed review before investing in time-consuming interviews. A built-in interest indicator streamlines the process, reducing delays and minimizing the need for repetitive communication.

"With this new feature, placing nannies and domestic staff in homes is smoother and more personalized than ever,” says Bridget Roden, Solutions Executive at Aaniie.“And for childcare businesses with multiple service lines, Aaniie Kids makes it easy to manage with only one platform."

With these innovations, Aaniie Kids offers agencies the tools they need to help families navigate the nanny selection process to create a rewarding, long-term relationship that supports their children's development. Aaniie Kids – technology to help families, caregivers, and childcare placement agencies thrive.

To learn more about Aaniie, visit .

About Aaniie, Inc.

Headquartered in Eau Claire, WI, Aaniie is the developer of a point-of-care platform with transformative technologies to support the future of care in the home across the continuum of life – from childcare to senior care.

Aaniie's sophisticated connected technologies and advanced proactive analytics produce better patient outcomes, simplify back-office functions, and drive higher profitability for providers. By leveraging emerging technologies like gamification and advanced automation, Aaniie is solving home and community-based care's staffing and retention crises while providing a superior user and client experience.

Aaniie's solutions drive the best practices in care while increasing the engagement of caregivers, patients, and family members – leading to improved outcomes and increased satisfaction.

