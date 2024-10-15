BAFFIN TEAMS UP WITH CFL TO CELEBRATE UNSTOPPABLE GRIT IN NEW AD

MENAFN - PR Newswire) 'THE PATH WE WALK' SHOWCASES STRENGTH, ENDURANCE, AND THE JOURNEY TO OVERCOME CHALLENGES

STONEY CREEK, ON, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian footwear brand Baffin unveils 'The Path We Walk', a new creative ad showcasing the brand's partnership with the Canadian League (CFL). Developed in partnership with creative agency Elemental®, the campaign honours the spirit of determination that defines both outdoor explorers and professional athletes, reflecting on a shared drive to conquer every obstacle – on the field or in the wilderness.

CANADA'S GAME MEETS CANADA'S FOOTWEAR

At the heart of 'The Path We Walk' lies a powerful parallel between adventurers braving nature's elements in Baffin boots and CFL players navigating the competitive football landscape. The ad opens with breathtaking shots of Canadian environments – forests, snowy trails, and muddy paths. The commentary begins, stating "The path we walk is tough. But so are we." As the scene shifts between these rugged outdoor adventures and the fast-paced intensity of a CFL game, the message is clear: no matter where the challenge lies, the will to succeed fuels the journey.

Visually connecting the beauty and toughness of outdoor exploration with the electric energy of CFL games, 'The Path We Walk' brings viewers from snow-laden mountains to cheering stadiums. Showcasing the resilience and passion shared by fans of both Baffin and the CFL, the ad solidifies the uniting quality of achieving the extraordinary, from a football player scoring a touchdown to a hiker reaching the peak of a mountain.

In November 2022, Baffin and the CFL launched a multi-year partnership, making Baffin the Official Boot of the league and the Grey Cup. Driven to create products with exceptional quality, cutting-edge technology, and unyielding durability, Baffin provides customers with unmatched comfort and performance, whether they are braving the elements to support their favourite team or exploring the great outdoors.

"For the past two seasons, we have been reflecting on what unites Baffin, the CFL, and Canadians. We've highlighted the unifying experience of embracing the cold of a Canadian Winter and the passion we share for sport, our country and what we do. While our paths may be different, our core experiences are so often the same,"

says Mark Hubner, Senior Vice President at Baffin. "'The Path We Walk' celebrates the fortitude of Canadians who forge ahead in the face of adversity. The strength, both mental and physical, that each of us must cultivate in our own unique mission. Because it's the hurdles we encounter, the hardships we weather, and the setbacks we experience that ignite our pursuit of excellence."

Founded in the Hamilton community of Stoney Creek in 1979, Baffin's expertise is drawn from decades of experience providing Canadians with footwear that protects them in diverse conditions and applications. Baffin has a longstanding partnership with the local Hamilton CFL team as the official boot of the Tiger-Cats and Tim Hortons Field.

The campaign will be promoted across all owned social media channels by both Baffin and the CFL and will be advertised digitally through performance marketing channels. You can view the full ad here .

Baffin Ltd. is an innovative, leading outerwear company based in Stoney Creek, Ontario, Canada with a core focus on technically advanced footwear and high-performance apparel. Baffin designs, develops, and field tests footwear in the most demanding environments on the planet and is focused on being a global leader in footwear within the Outdoor, Industrial and Hunt and Fish categories. Baffin Ltd. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Canada Goose Holdings Inc.

