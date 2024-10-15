Mindpetal Awarded Two Major Executive Agency Contracts

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) VIENNA, Va., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindPetal, a leading provider of digital, data, and smart AI solutions for agencies, today announced that it has been awarded two significant executive agency contracts. These contracts demonstrate MindPetal's commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of agencies.

The first contract is with the Department of (DOL) Office of Workers' Compensation Programs (OWCP) . As a subcontractor to Information Gateways Inc (IGI), MindPetal will provide development, modernization, enhancements, operations, and maintenance services to the DOL OWCP program. The

MindPetal team will leverage its Appian low-code platform and data engineering expertise to integrate disparate systems into one enterprise solution. This 2.5-year contract will help modernize and improve the agency's applications to reduce claim errors, process and pay claims faster, and eliminate redundant processes.

The second contract is with the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) Forest Service . MindPetal, in partnership with Accenture Federal Services, will provide scoping, design, development, testing, implementation, maintenance, and citizen developer services to the Forest Service through the development and implementation of complex automations using UiPath and Microsoft Power Automate. This 5-year contract will support the agency's mission of managing and protecting the nation's forests.

"We are thrilled to have been selected for these important contracts," said Sony George , CEO of MindPetal. "These programs are essential to the work of the DOL and USDA, respectively, and we are confident that our expertise and experience will enable us to deliver exceptional results. This is a testament to our team's dedication and our ability to provide innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of government agencies."

MindPetal is committed to providing cutting-edge technology and services that help government agencies achieve their goals. These contracts represent a significant milestone for the company and underscore its position as a trusted partner to the public sector.

About MindPetal

MindPetal is a technology services provider delivering smart AI solutions for federal agencies. We help government leaders at the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), The Department of Labor (DOL), and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) manage their data, modernize legacy systems, and harness the power of automation to move their mission forward. Our team of industry-certified AI experts deliver secure, creative solutions that address current challenges while preparing for tomorrow's opportunities. The future of government IT is smarter than ever, let's get started at .

