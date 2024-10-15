SAPIENGRAPH LAUNCHES NEW NO-CODE INNOVATION TO IDENTIFY COMPETITORS' LIKELY PAYING CUSTOMERS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) This tool is part of its new growth toolkit to help businesses scale rapidly with data-driven solutions.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sapiengraph, a business intelligence by Nubela Pte Ltd, announces the beta launch of its new business growth toolkit. It features a proprietary sales prospecting innovation that allows businesses to identify likely paying customers of their competitors.

Free trials are available today at sapiengraph .

To improve efficiency, Sapiengraph introduces user-friendly growth tools that automate and speed up prospecting and data enrichment for business teams. Its key differentiator from other growth tools in the market is its Prospector , which identifies potential paying customers by analyzing competitor data.

"The closest you can get to customer data today is through BuiltWith, but its tech stack data has become commoditized since anyone can scrape it," says Steven Goh, CEO of Sapiengraph. "After a year of R&D, we've developed private customer datasets for the top 1 million companies online. We believe our customer data technology will open new opportunities for targeted outreach."

With its intuitive interface, Sapiengraph's tools are designed to accelerate business growth without complex setups or integrations. The toolkit includes a Prospector , Job Change Monitor , and Data Enrichment Spreadsheets .

Prospector: Automated competitor and prospect research

The Sapiengraph Prospector– a search tool with access to a dataset of over 500 million companies and individuals– compiles customer, company, and individual profile data, including contact information and social media details. Using 44 advanced search filters, sales teams can quickly build lead lists for outreach, and recruiters can export candidate profiles as CSV for applicant tracking .

Data Enrichment Spreadsheets: Manage and enrich incomplete data effectively

Sapiengraph's Google Sheets Formula integration allows businesses to enrich incomplete data directly within a familiar spreadsheet environment. Teams can use Sapiengraph's Data Enrichment Spreadsheets to organize and analyze data in one place, without needing to switch between different platforms or additional licenses to access the information. Data provided can be as recent as 29 days old .

Job Change Monitor : Track opportunities with high-potential individuals

The Job Change Monitor– a browser extension that tracks and sends automatic alerts for employment changes– highlights opportunities to connect with leading industry professionals and emerging entrepreneurs. Recruiters can be proactive with potential candidates, and investors can

deal source for promising investment opportunities.

All tools are available for a free trial, with paid plans starting from $49 per month. Upon purchase, customers are entitled to refunds on a case-by-case basis. Sign up at sapiengraph/signup or contact [email protected] for a personalized demo.

About Sapiengraph

Sapiengraph is a fast-growing business intelligence platform, committed to making a wide range of data accessible for sales, recruitment, and investment.

With over $5 million in annual revenue, Sapiengraph has evolved from a developer-focused product into a user-friendly platform for all. Its plug-and-play growth tools offer unique competitive insight, cross-platform data, and more, helping businesses automate prospecting and data enrichment.

In addition to being CCPA and GDPR-compliant, the technology behind Sapiengraph is trusted by professionals at IBM, TechCrunch, and Sequoia.

For more information, visit sapiengraph .

SOURCE Nubela Pte Ltd

