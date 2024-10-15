(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Microsoft Azure customers worldwide now gain access to

Ascendion AVA+ GenAI to take advantage of the scalability, reliability, and agility of Azure to drive application development and shape business strategies.

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascendion is excited to announce that AVA+ GenAI Core – the engine powering our software engineering platform – is now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, an store providing applications and services for use on Azure.

Ascendion customers can now take advantage of the productive and trusted Azure cloud platform, with streamlined deployment and management.

AVA+ in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will make GenAI value easily accessible to 95% of Fortune 500 companies

Ascendion AVA+ GenAI platform now available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace

The Azure Marketplace is an online market for buying and selling cloud solutions certified to run on Azure. It helps connect companies seeking innovative, cloud-based solutions with partners who have developed solutions that are ready to use.

"We are excited to launch AVA+ GenAI Core in the Microsoft Azure marketplace. Our fully customizable platform can help clients unlock the power of the cloud and GenAI-powered software engineering to innovate faster, reduce risks, and capture business," said Daryush Laqab, Chief AI Officer, Ascendion.

"AVA+ enables tailored use case implementation, increasingly autonomous 'agentic workflows,' and assurance that every app aligns to specific business goals and ethical standards. This sets AVA+ apart for organizations seeking to harness the power of GenAI in all aspects of software development," he added.

AVA+ is already delivering business impact by taking GenAI "the last mile" for over 50 clients. The platform provides a suite of GenAI agents aligned to the software development lifecycle to reduce CIO/CTO spend, improve code quality, and lower innovation risk.



A Fortune 50 bank achieved a 50% increase in productivity and a 40% reduction in effort for data extraction and validation.



An online bank was able to reverse engineer legacy systems to deliver a three-year roadmap, 45% cost savings, and is fast-tracking modernization of a 40-year-old platform.

A leading healthcare provider used Ascendion GenAI for data modernization to enhance operational efficiency by 30% and reduce error rates by 50%.

Collaborating with Microsoft to offer AVA+ in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace will make GenAI value easily accessible to 95% of Fortune 500 companies.



"Microsoft welcomes AVA+ GenAI Core to Azure Marketplace, where global customers can find, try, and buy from among thousands of partner solutions," said Jake Zborowski, General Manager, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp. "Azure Marketplace and trusted partners like Ascendion help customers do more with less by increasing efficiency, buying confidently, and spending smarter."



Ascendion has been recognized as a Market Leader in Generative AI services by leading industry analysts. The company is emerging as a disruptive leader in the software engineering space. The company's trajectory in the first half of 2024 has surpassed much of their competition with GenAI at the forefront of their strategy and operations.

"By collaborating with Microsoft to launch AVA+ GenAI Core in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, we are making it easier than ever for every business to take the power of GenAI in the last mile," said Arun Varadarajan, Chief Commercial Officer, Ascendion. "Our 'Engineering to the power of AI' methodology that leverages the AVA+ platform helps clients dramatically reduce cost, improve velocity, and ensure trusted software as they transform with Microsoft Azure," he added.

About Ascendion



Ascendion is a leading provider of AI-first software engineering services. With a focus on applied AI, software engineering, cloud, data, experience design, and talent transformation, Ascendion accelerates innovation for Global 2000 clients. Ascendion is headquartered in New Jersey and has 30 offices across the U.S., India, and Mexico. Ascendion is a leader in digital engineering services, dedicated to providing innovative solutions that empower businesses.

SOURCE Ascendion

