Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance Receives International & Statewide Recognition

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Albuquerque, NM, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Economic Development Council (IEDC) recognized Albuquerque Regional Economic Alliance (AREA) with two Excellence in Economic Development awards at its annual last month. AREA Received the Bronze Award in the Economic Development Organization (EDO) of the Year category for entities serving a population of 500,000 or more. In addition, AREA received the Bronze Award in the Multimedia category for its creative and collaborative 2024 AREA and CBRE Interactive Joint Talent Program . Additionally, AREA received additional recognition at the New Mexico Statewide Governor's Conference on Economic Development, produced by New Mexico IDEA, the statewide economic development professionals association. The organization received the top award for its overall marketing program designed to promote a local community or region, as well as for its contribution to regional collaboration in the retention and expansion of Array Technologies.

“Albuquerque is seeing so much success as we see interest in the region not only nationwide but globally,” said Don Tarry, CEO, PNM and AREA Board Chair.“These honors illustrate what we already know, AREA, working closely with state and local government economic development groups, is leading the way for the region's economic development success.”

“This level of recognition, which is bestowed by a large panel of economic development professionals who judge and score submissions, is something that we are humbled to receive and that reflects the hard work of the entire AREA staff team and its Board of Directors and amazing community partners,” commented AREA President & CEO Danielle Casey.

“It has been an absolute pleasure to work with AREA on the greater Albuquerque Talent and Industry profile each year! Publishing a comprehensive and engaging report to promote the greater Albuquerque region is a testament to the commitment we share for the success and growth of the region,” commented Kimberly Vanderpool, Senior Marketing Manager for CBRE Albuquerque.

To learn more about AREA and its effective and creative work in advancing the greater Albuquerque economy, or to learn more about the competitive advantages the market offers, visit .

