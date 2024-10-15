BE A MUSHROOM Foundation And Money Vehicle Launch Financial Literacy Initiative In Chandler, Arizona: 'Road To Riches'

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Empowering communities through education to improve economic outcomes of low-income residents in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The BE A MUSHROOM (BAM) Foundation, led by former player Jerome Daniels MCAA, PHD Candidate and co-founder wife Lisa Daniels MSN-ED, RN, have teamed up with Money Vehicle, LLC , to launch a groundbreaking initiative called "Road to Riches" aimed at enhancing financial literacy in communities across Arizona and the nation. Both organizations will now partner with Chandler Public Housing Authority to address the critical need for standardized financial education-benefitting Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) and Public Housing residents in Arizona.The ChallengePersonal finance education is a critical component for HCV participants and public housing residents enrolled in the Family Self Sufficiency (FSS). Chandler Public Housing Authority offers the FSS program to help individuals and families move forward and achieve self-sufficiency-reducing or eliminating the need for public assistance. Introducing this initiative to the FSS program and to all those in housing assistance programs would greatly positively impact their lives. There is currently a significant gap in the availability of standardized curriculum and training in financial literacy. Recognizing this challenge, Daniels and former NFL colleague Jedidiah Collins, along with Money Vehicle, are working to provide financial literacy resources that meet the specific needs of communities.The SolutionThe BE A MUSHROOM Foundation and Money Vehicle have developed a Financial Literacy Blended Learning Curriculum designed to be implemented in strategic communities throughout Arizona and beyond such as the City of Chandler Public Housing Authority. This comprehensive curriculum provides materials aligned with both state and national standards, including textbooks with text-to-speech capabilities, co-teacher video content, facilitator slides for in-class discussion, an owner's manual workbook, a capstone character project, and a weekly podcast."The 'Road to Riches' initiative is about more than meeting requirements-it's about breaking the cycle of financial insecurity in our communities. Partnering with the BE A MUSHROOM Foundation, we are committed to delivering financial education that is accessible, practical, and tailored to the unique needs of families striving for stability," said Jedidiah Collins CFP ®, founder, Money Vehicle. "Collaborating with Jerome Daniels MCAA, PHD Candidate and co-founder wife Lisa Daniels MSN-ED, RN and the BE A MUSHROOM Foundation has been an incredible opportunity to make a meaningful impact. We believe that everyone deserves the chance to understand money and build a secure financial future. This initiative is a powerful step towards achieving that goal, and I am honored to be part of this mission to empower communities across Arizona and beyond."Implementation and Future PlansThe "Road to Riches" initiative will begin its rollout in November 2024, focusing on distributing financial literacy content to support city and state initiatives aimed at preparing families for financial literacy requirements. The program will expand and maintain access to the Money Vehicle curriculum beyond 2025, ensuring continued support and growth in financial education."Our communities deserve every opportunity for financial empowerment. We are excited to work alongside The BAM Foundation and Money Vehicle to advance financial literacy, equipping individuals with the knowledge and tools to overcome financial challenges and build sustainable wealth," said Leah Powell, director, City of Chandler Neighborhood Resources Department.“Their commitment is unwavering, making impactful change a reality and standing as true partners in lifting our communities towards a more financially secure future.”About BE A MUSHROOM FoundationThe BE A MUSHROOM Foundation, founded by Jerome Daniels MCAA, PHD Candidate and co-founder wife Lisa Daniels MSN-ED, RN, is dedicated to uplifting communities by providing essential resources and education that promote financial stability and empowerment. Through strategic partnerships and initiatives, the Foundation aims to break the cycle of poverty and enable individuals and families to achieve lasting financial independence.About Money VehicleMoney Vehicle, LLC specializes in delivering practical and accessible financial literacy education. With a mission to empower individuals of all ages with the knowledge and tools to make informed financial decisions, Money Vehicle provides comprehensive curricula that align with current educational standards and real-world needs. For more information, visit yourmoneyvehicle.About Chandler Public Housing Authority:The Chandler Public Housing Authority is administered by the City of Chandler Housing and Redevelopment Division, which oversees and manages a portfolio of Public Housing units and the Housing Choice Voucher. The Division also operates and links to other supportive services for those living in affordable and federally subsidized housing programs. Its primary focus is to provide affordable rental housing for low-income households. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has recently recognized Chandler Public Housing Authority as a high performing Public Housing Authority. For more information, visit chandleraz/AffordableHousing .Media contacts:Jerome Daniels MCAA, PHD CandidateBE A MUSHROOM (BAM) Foundation, Founder602-768-3394...Jedidiah Collins CFP ®Money Vehicle, Founder509-336-9166 cell...Stephanie RomeroCity of Chandler, Public Information Officer480-782-2231 direct | 602-412-7228 cell...

Jedidiah Collins

Money Vehicle LLC.

+1 509-336-9166

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.