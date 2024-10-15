Creative Repute's Branding For Policylink's Spatial Futures Initiative Named Anthem Finalist In Community Voice Category

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October 15th, 2024 Creative Repute & PolicyLink announced today that it has been named a Finalist in Brand Design under the Anthem Community Voice Category in the 4th Annual Anthem Awards.

Anthem Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards include Janine Brady, Managing Director of Communications, Schmidt Futures, Haven Ley SVP, Program Strategy, Investments and Comms., CSO, Pivotal Ventures, Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op, Wendy R. Weiser, Vice President, Democracy, Brennan Center for Justice, Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok, C.D. Glin, President, PepsiCo, Aurora James, Activist and Fashion Designer, Fifteen Percent Pledge, Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine, Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP, and Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup, and many others.

PolicyLink, a national research institute focused on advancing racial and economic equity, collaborated with Creative Repute to develop the branding for its Spatial Futures Initiative (SFI). The SFI aims to address systemic inequities in land use and housing policies affecting communities of color.

Creative Repute's work included creating a detailed creative brief, a comprehensive style guide, and a unique logo that reflects SFI's mission. Through close collaboration, incorporating Afrofuturism and strategic planning, the team successfully delivered the project on a tight deadline, ensuring the branding aligned with SFI's goals of equity and policy transformation.

“The Finalists of this year's Anthem Awards are truly inspiring and I am honored to help elevate their impact,” said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin.“At this moment, there is a lot of uncertainty in our world, but the tireless and extraordinary efforts of the Anthem Awards community provide hope that a better tomorrow is possible. Thank you to everyone doing this work and making an impact.”

This year marks the 2nd Annual Anthem Community Voice Celebration to uplift the work of Anthem Finalists. Supporters can celebrate Creative Repute's work online from October 15th to October 31st at anthemawards. All Finalists are also in the running to win a Gold, Silver, or Bronze Anthem Award selected by Anthem judges. All Winners for the 4th Annual Anthem Awards will be announced on Tuesday, November 19th, 2024.

The 4th Annual Anthem Awards was the most competitive season yet with more than 2,300 entries submitted from 34 countries worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards are defining a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

