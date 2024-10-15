Greensky Joins Forces With 1 & Fund To Enhance Home Improvement Financing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

OSHKOSH, WI, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Oshkosh, WI and Atlanta, GA, October 15, 2024 – 1 & Fund® is thrilled to announce that the GreenSky® Program, a leading provider of consumer financing solutions, is joining its innovative 1LOOKTM multi-lender platform. This exciting development significantly expands the range of financing options available to home improvement contractors and their customers.

Through this new integration, the GreenSky® Program provides access to advanced financing solutions through 1 & Fund's patent pending 1LOOKTM platform, offering a wider array of financing options for various home improvement projects. This integration provides contractors with additional tools to tailor financing solutions to the unique needs of their clients, ultimately enhancing their opportunity to close more deals and improve overall project profitability.

“Welcoming the GreenSky® Program to the 1 & Fund platform is a major milestone for us,” said Justin Hatcher, President of 1 & Fund.“The GreenSky® Program's extensive range of flexible financing options will offer our users even more choices and opportunities to meet their financing needs. This integration enhances our commitment to provide contractors with the best resources available to support their business growth and success.”

The GreenSky® Program's integration into 1LOOKTM helps streamline the application and approval process for contractors. By leveraging the GreenSky® Program's advanced technology and wide-ranging financial products, users will benefit from a more comprehensive and efficient financing experience.

“Working with 1 & Fund allows the GreenSky® Program to reach a broader audience of home improvement professionals,” remarked GreenSky CEO, Tim Kaliban.“Our collaboration will offer contractors and their clients more flexibility and convenience in securing the financing they need. We're excited to be part of this forward- thinking platform and to contribute to its success,” he added.

About 1 & Fund®

1 & Fund® is dedicated to providing innovative home improvement financing solutions through its proprietary 1LOOKTM multi-lender platform. The platform simplifies the financing process by connecting contractors and homeowners with a variety of lenders through a single application, enhancing approval rates and facilitating seamless transactions. For more information, visit .

About the GreenSky Program®

GreenSky, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, is a leading technology company Powering Commerce at the Point of Sale® for a growing ecosystem of merchants, consumers, banks, and institutional investors. GreenSky's highly scalable, proprietary, and patented technology platform enables merchants to offer frictionless promotional payment options to consumers, driving increased sales volume and accelerated cash flow. Loans for the GreenSky® Program are provided by federally insured, federal or state chartered financial institutions, without regard to age, race, color, religion, national origin, gender, disability, or familial status. Greensky is a financial technology company that manages the GreenSky® Program by providing origination and servicing support to banks and other financial institutions that make or hold program loans. GreenSky is not a lender, and all credit decisions and loan terms are determined by Program lenders. Since the GreenSky® Program's inception, nearly 6 million consumers have financed more than $50 billion of commerce using GreenSky's real time "apply and buy" technology. For more information visit GreenSky

