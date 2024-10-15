Love To Experience The Sweetest Concert See The World's Best Female Performers

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Love to Experience Beyoncé Concert in London? Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to Earn All-Inclusive Experience The Sweetest Concert in London

Recruiting for Good helps companies find professionals to fund causes; and is rewarding referrals to companies hiring with the sweetest all-inclusive concerts.

- Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder, Recruiting for GoodSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Recruiting for Good (R4G) is a value driven staffing agency that delivers companies employment solutions by finding talented professionals and generates proceeds to fund girl cause, meaningful parties, and sweet nonprofits.In an effort to make a greater difference in LA by helping fund nonprofits; Recruiting for Good is making fundraising fun by rewarding referrals with donations, and The Sweetest Concert Experience .People who successfully participate in Recruiting for Good Causes earn the all-inclusive concert experience; stay at a sweet hotel, rideshare to event, and enjoy VIP Tix.According to Recruiting for Good Sweet Founder, Carlos Cymerman, "Love to travel the world, and watch women play ? We're rewarding the sweetest concerts with the world's best female performers including; Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Olivia Rodrigo, Pink, Rihanna, Shakira (and Taylor Swift in 2026)."AboutLove to Experience The Sweetest Concert See The World's Best Female Performer? Join the Club! Participate in Recruiting for Good Causes to earn The Sweetest Concert Experience. We're rewarding sweet fans an all-inclusive concert experience; stay at sweet hotel, rideshare to event, and enjoy VIP Tix. To Learn more visit ExperienceSince 1998, staffing agency Recruiting for Good (R4G) has been delivering sweet employment solutions and helping companies find talented professionals they love in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. And Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund Girls Design Tomorrow, and Nonprofits! To learn more visit: Good for You + Community Too!Recruiting for Good Founder, Carlos Cymerman created Girls Design TomorrowTM in 2020; a meaningful leadership development program. Tweens are invited to participate in community gigs, and create social causes/clubs. To learn more visit Passion + Purpose + Play!

