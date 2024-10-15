(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The Global Catamaran Market Size Reach USD 2.7 Billion by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 5.5%." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global catamaran market size was valued at $1.6 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022 to 2031.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 330 Pages) at:The catamaran market is driven by the increasing demand for leisure and recreational activities such as yacht chartering, island hopping, and cruising. The surge in popularity of boating as a leisure activity fuels the demand for catamarans, as they offer more space, comfort, and stability compared to traditional monohull boats. The demand for leisure and recreational activities has been steadily growing in recent years, driven by factors such as increase in disposable income, change in consumer preferences, and a growth in focus on health & wellness. One of the fastest-growing segments within the leisure industry is outdoor recreation, which includes activities such as camping, hiking, and water sports.The catamaran market is segmented on the basis of size, application, product type, and region. By size, the market is divided into below 15m, 16m-30m, and above 31m. By application, it is fragmented into sports, leisure, transport, and others. By product type, it is bifurcated into sailing catamaran and power catamaran. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:By product type, the sailing catamaran segment held the highest share in 2021, garnering nearly two-thirds of the global catamaran market revenue. The powered catamaran segment, on the other hand, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 5.8% throughout the forecast period.By size, the below 15m size segment contributed to nearly half of the global catamaran market share in 2021. On the other hand, the 16m-30m segment would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.01% throughout the forecast period. Moreover, the above 30m segment is also discussed in the report.By application, the leisure segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, generating around two-fifths of the global catamaran market revenue. The sports segment, however, would portray the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. The transport and other segments are also analyzed through the study.Enquiry Before Buying:By region, Europe held the major share in 2021, garnering around three-fifths of the global catamaran market revenue. North America, simultaneously, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.98% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.The key market players analyzed in the global catamaran market report include Leopard Catamarans, Outremer catamarans, Beneteau/Lagoon, Fountaine Pajot, Catana Catamarans, Nautitech Catamaran, Privilege Catamarans, Antares Catamarans, Gemini Catamarans, and Seawind Cats. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.Buy Now & Get Upto 50% Discount on this Report (330 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at:Covid-19 Scenario-● Although the global catamaran market was negatively impacted during the pandemic, engaged stakeholders started boosting their innovation in the sector of catamarans as soon as the global situation began to normalize.● The market players are now introducing catamarans at reasonable prices while also improving the products' quality and comfort level.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. 