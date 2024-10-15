Procap Ushers In The Grand Opening Of A New Business Lounge In China Hong Kong SAR

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hong Kong, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On 9th October 2024, ProCap leaders from China, Japan, The Philippines, and South Korea graced the grand opening of ProCap's new Hong Kong business lounge. The business lounge is located right in the heart of Tsim Sha Tsui district and marks a significant milestone in ProCap's business expansion plans as the company is preparing to launch a strategic entry in the Mainland Chinese markets. The grand opening is a testament of ProCap's commitment to serving our valued partners and business associates in the Pearl River Delta Region. Additionally, the new business lounge is a symbol of the company's confidence in Hong Kong and the Greater China Region as the company continues to regard it as a key strategic focus market for expansion.







Last Wednesday's grand opening was the culmination of the hard work and dedication by ProCap's management team and Hong Kong's leaders as the company intends to capitalise on our presence in Hong Kong as a launching pad to realise the huge business potential in the Pearl River Delta Region. Specifically, the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone as a trading and logistics hub presents itself with unique opportunities for ProCap as the company seeks to make inroads into a bustling regional hub for trade and commerce. Additionally, the Pearl River Delta Economic Zone is also where the different economies of China, Hong Kong, and Macau converge, which gives rise to a dynamic and robust business environment; this is crucial and in-line with ProCap's business ethos as the company seeks to grow continuously amidst an ever-changing fast paced regional backdrop.

At ProCap, we believe in constantly expanding our presence and network to better serve our growing customer base. With the new business lounge sited in Hong Kong, it will provide ProCap with access to a dynamic and vibrant region of Southern China while providing greater connectivity to our valued customers in the region. Additionally, the presence of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge will provide ProCap with further expansion and growth opportunities beyond Hong Kong. The company is aware of recent developments in China's fiscal and monetary stimulus push and looks optimistically towards a better outlook for the domestic economic situation.







ProCap would like to express our immense gratitude to all leaders and associates for attending the grand opening ceremony in Hong Kong. The company would also like to express our heartfelt thanks to our valued clients for their continuous support and trust placed in ProCap as your preferred partners for capital protection. ProCap will continue to grow as a company as we strive to be the world's leading capital protection services provider by providing our clients with world class protection coverage.

About Procap International

ProCap International a technology-empowered, innovative financial services provider, is the pioneer of Capital Protection. The company is built on the basis of risk management in prediction games; and selected trading instruments on exchanges.

By following the ProCap Formula, clients can get to enjoy stable returns daily by making the correct predictions; without the need to worry about making the wrong predictions and incurring any financial losses.

As the industry transits through consolidation and technological disruptions, ProCap's avant-garde operating model is poised to provide the most competitive and cost-effective insurance products tailored to our clients' ever evolving needs. The amalgamation of ProCap, Clients and Gaming Operators seamlessly is an industry first with the company having tremendous growth potential to carve out a niche for itself with this revolutionary business model.

Web:



CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACT Name: Steve Hughes Position: Media PR Manager Email: steve.hughes-at-procap.insure