(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germany's compression garments and stockings is projected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034, holding the largest share in Europe, driven by stringent regulations and high-quality standards.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for compression garments and stockings is experiencing significant growth, with estimates predicting a value of USD 3,084.3 million in 2024 , and an anticipated surge to USD 4,744.2 million by 2034 . This growth trajectory represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the forecast period, driven by advances in technology and increasing interest in venous health, post-surgical recovery, and athletic performance.



As the healthcare landscape evolves, compression garments and stockings are becoming increasingly vital for various applications. These specialized products are designed to improve blood circulation, reduce the risk of venous disorders, and aid in recovery from surgical procedures. Additionally, their role in enhancing athletic performance and minimizing muscle fatigue is gaining recognition among athletes and fitness enthusiasts alike.

“The compression garments and stockings market is poised for steady growth, driven by technological advancements and increased awareness of venous health, post-surgical recovery, and athletic performance,” - Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key factors contributing to the market's growth include:



Technological Innovations : Advances in fabric technology and manufacturing processes are enhancing the comfort, effectiveness, and durability of compression garments , making them more appealing to consumers.

Rising Health Awareness : Increased awareness about venous health and its significance in overall well-being is driving demand for compression solutions, especially among individuals prone to circulatory issues.

Post-Surgical Applications : Surgeons and healthcare professionals are increasingly recommending compression garments as essential tools for post-operative care, further boosting market growth. Athletic Performance : The growing trend of fitness and wellness has led to an upsurge in the adoption of compression wear among athletes, who seek to enhance their performance and recovery times.

With these trends in mind, stakeholders in the compression garments and stockings market are well-positioned to capitalize on this growth. As the industry continues to innovate and adapt to consumer needs, the future looks bright for compression solutions across various sectors.

Key Takeaways from the Compression Garments and Stockings Market Report:

Overall Market Growth:



The global market for compression garments and stockings is expanding rapidly, driven by factors like technological advancements and increasing consumer awareness. Market value is projected to grow from USD 3,084.3 million in 2024 to USD 4,744.2 million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 4.4%.

Regional Market Trends:



Germany Holds the largest market share in Europe and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.5%.

USA Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 1.4%.

India Dominates the South Asia market and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.0%.

France Expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.2%.

UK Expected to grow at a CAGR of 1.6%.

China Projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.4%. South Korea Anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.5%.



Competitive Landscape:

The compression garments and stockings market is highly competitive, featuring a blend of established companies and emerging entrants. Players in this sector are increasingly prioritizing the development of advanced products that utilize innovative technologies and materials to meet both medical and athletic demands. As firms strive to enhance their market presence, strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions are becoming more prevalent, enabling them to integrate cutting-edge solutions that address the rising demand for effective compression therapy.

Recent Industry Developments in the Compression Garments and Stockings Market



3M launched advanced compression stockings featuring moisture-wicking fabrics on March 15, 2024. BSN Medical introduced a new series of antimicrobial compression garments on April 10, 2024.

Key Players of the Compression Garments and Stockings Industry:



3M

BSN Medical

Covidien Ltd.

Medi GmBH & Co KG

SIGVARIS

Therafirm

2XU Pty. Ltd.

Santemol Group Medikal

Leonisa, Inc.

Nouvelle, Inc. Medical Z



Key Segments of the Compression Garments and Stockings Industry

By Product:

In terms of product, the industry is divided into compression garments (upper compression garments and lower compression garments), compression stockings (anti-embolism compression stockings and gradient compression stockings)

By Application:

In terms of application, the industry is divided into varicose veins, wound care, burns, oncology, and others.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channels, the industry is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, clinics, online sales, and other healthcare facilities

By Region:

Key countries of North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA) have been covered in the report.

Author By:

Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) holds over 12 years of experience in the Healthcare, Medical Devices, and Pharmaceutical industries. His curious and analytical nature helped him shape his career as a researcher.

Identifying key challenges faced by clients and devising robust, hypothesis-based solutions to empower them with strategic decision-making capabilities come naturally to him. His primary expertise lies in areas such as Market Entry and Expansion Strategy, Feasibility Studies, Competitive Intelligence, and Strategic Transformation.

Holding a degree in Microbiology, Sabyasachi has authored numerous publications and has been cited in journals, including The Journal of mHealth, ITN Online, and Spinal Surgery News.

