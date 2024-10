Five Star Bancorp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Release Date And Webcast

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Five Star Bancorp (Nasdaq: FSBC) (“Five Star” or the“Company”), a holding company that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Five Star (the“Bank”), expects to report its results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, after the stock closes on Monday, October 28, 2024.

Management will host a live webcast for analysts and investors to review this information at 1:00 PM ET (10:00 AM PT) on October 29, 2024.

The live webcast will be accessible from the“News & Events” section of the Company's website under“Events” at Please pre-register for the event using this link. The webcast will be archived on the Company's website for a period of 90 days.

About Five Star Bancorp

Five Star is a bank holding company headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California. Five Star operates through its wholly owned banking subsidiary, Five Star Bank. The Bank has eight branches in Northern California. For more information, visit

Investor Contact:

Heather C. Luck, Chief Financial Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 626-5008

...

Media Contact:

Shelley R. Wetton, Chief Marketing Officer

Five Star Bancorp

(916) 284-7827

...