JONDO Has Selected Read The Greens, Golf Media Inc. For Its Public Relations Services

- Johan Liebenberg, President, and Co-Owner of JONDO USAMOORESVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- JONDO, a creator of handcrafted sunglasses with the cutting-edge high-contrast KRISP lens designed for golfers, is thrilled to announce its partnership with Read the Greens, GOLF Media, aiming to create awareness in the golf community.JONDO is dedicated to equipping golfers with KRISP, high-contrast, enhancement lenses for improved vision and enhanced performance. KRISP technology employs light-diffusing lenses designed to minimize glare, boost contrast, and deliver sharp, clear vision. These lenses enhance a golfer's vision by selectively filtering specific wavelengths of light, which improves the ability to differentiate between various colors and shades, thereby making it easier to follow the ball against the backdrop of the sky or the turf."We have taken strategic measures to launch JONDO and its KRISP lens technology in the North American golf market. We have set up corporate offices in the United States, named PGA Professional Morne Botha as CEO of JONDO USA, and have now formed a partnership with Vanessa Price and her team at Read the Greens, Golf Media," stated Johan Liebenberg, President, and Co-Owner of JONDO USA. "We look forward to collaborating with Vanessa Price and her team at Read the Greens, GOLF Media. Their distinguished reputation in the golf and sports industries assures us that they will play a crucial role in realizing this significant venture for our company.""Like all successful public relations campaigns, it begins with the product. JONDO offers an outstanding visual experience that removes haze, enhances clarity, and amplifies color perception with vibrant shades. Our team is excited to initiate the JONDO public relations campaign and introduce these remarkable sunglasses to the media," stated Vanessa Marie Price, President of Read the Greens, GOLF Media, Inc.ABOUT READ THE GREENS, GOLF MEDIA, INC.Read the Greens, GOLF Media is a specialized marketing and communications consulting firm with a focus on golf. The agency utilizes a blend of marketing strategies, including public relations, advertising, social media, and event support. Their dedication and strategic approach have advanced some of the largest brands in golf, as well as helping emerging brands grow.The firm's deep understanding of the golf industry is vital for your venture's success in this field. They offer guidance, direction, and connections to key figures and media in the golf world. Their experienced team, strong relationships, and comprehensive databases form an ideal foundation for achieving your goals.For more information on Read the Greens, GOLF Media, please visit the company website:ABOUT JONDO:JONDO USA, established by South African entrepreneur Johan Liebenberg, offers exclusive, handcrafted sunglasses tailored for the American golf market. JONDO Sunglasses are manufactured with pride in South Africa through a strategic partnership with Frame Alliance, dedicated solely to improving golfers' performance on the course.Each JONDO frame is custom fitted with the company's high contrast KRISP lens. KRISP technology utilizes light-diffusing lenses to reduce glare, enhance contrast, and provide clear, crisp vision. With impact-resistant lenses and comfortable frames, golfers enjoy improved visual performance and protection on the course.Moreover, JONDO Sunglasses are equipped with UV protection to shield the eyes from harmful UV rays. Golfers, who often spend prolonged periods on the course under direct sunlight, are at a higher risk of eye-related issues. The UV protection in these golfing sunglasses filters out dangerous UVA and UVB rays, safeguarding the eyes and the surrounding skin from damage.For more information, please visit the company website: .MEDIA CONTACT: Vanessa Marie Price – President, Read the Greens GOLF Media... or ...

