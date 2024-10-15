QCT Highlights Its Latest DC-MHS Intel Powered Solutions At The 2024 OCP Global Summit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

A complete showcase of open compute designs for diverse workloads

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Quanta Cloud (QCT), a leading provider of data center solutions, is exhibiting its latest Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) QuantaGrid and QuantaPlex server systems powered by Intel® Xeon® processors at the 2024 Open Compute Project (OCP ) Global Summit, taking place from October 15-17 in San Jose, California. At this premier event, QCT will showcase its latest innovations based on modular open designs to drive efficiency, scalability, and sustainability in data center operations.“As a long-standing member of the OCP community, QCT remains committed to working together with leading technology partners, like Intel, to promote open standards.” said Mike Yang, President of QCT.“Our new solutions are helping enterprises to embrace AI's transformative impact and improve data center sustainability and efficiency with modular architectures, so that enterprises can not only enhance their compute power, but also scale while lowering their infrastructure spending.”OCP centers on a cross-industry initiative to help standardize server hardware“blocks” used for workloads like artificial intelligence and edge deployments. Toward that goal, Intel, QCT, and other major technology companies are working together to create new specifications and standards for the Data Center Modular Hardware System (DC-MHS) to simplify systems management, improve data center energy efficiency, reduce hardware costs, and minimize waste.QCT is set to unveil a range of DC-MHS solutions that align with OCP's mission of open collaboration and innovation. Highlights include:.General Purpose and Storage Servers: QCT next-gen general purpose servers supporting DC-MHS include the new QuantaGrid S55J-2U and the OCP-compliant QuantaGrid S55R-1U powered by Intel® Xeon® 6 series with P-cores. The OCP-compliant QuantaPlex S24P-5U and QuantaGrid S54S-1U are high-density storage platforms that also deliver easy scalability with OCP expansions..AI and Machine Learning Platforms: The QuantaGrid D75E-4U and QuantaGrid D75H-7U that run on dual Intel® Xeon® processors and a variety of accelerated GPUs.“Modular computing systems, including servers featuring Intel® Xeon® processors, offer the potential to shorten customer technology solutions' time-to-market and increase the lifespan of enterprises' technology investments,” said Ryan Tabrah, VP & GM, Xeon and Compute Xeon Products at Intel. "With open ecosystem partners, like QCT, Intel is driving the OCP DC-MHS initiative to shape a versatile and diverse supply chain, helping to enhance scalability, sustainability, and security across the data center.”Visit QCT Booth #A37 to experience live demonstrations, engage with QCT experts, and attend QCT speaking sessions during the 2024 OCP Global Summit for more information.Intel, the Intel logo, Xeon, and Xeon Inside are trademarks or registered trademarks of Intel Corporation in the US and/or other countries.About QCTQuanta Cloud Technology (QCT) designs, manufactures, integrates, and services cutting-edge offerings for 5G Telco/Edge, AI/HPC, Cloud, and Enterprise infrastructure via its global network. Product lines include hyper-converged and software-defined data center solutions as well as servers, storage, and network switches from 1U to entire racks with a diverse ecosystem of hardware components and software partners to fit a variety of business verticals and workload parameters.

