Accesshope And Webtpa Join Forces To Bring Virtual Cancer Care Support To More Employers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Collaboration expands WebTPA's cancer care solution to give employers and their employees access to expertise from top cancer specialists across the U.S.

DUARTE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AccessHope, LLC , a cancer support services company, and WebTPA Employer Services, LLC , a healthcare benefits administrator with 30+ years of experience managing custom plans and serving over 3.1 million members, today announced they have launched a collaboration to extend AccessHope's services to WebTPA's self-insured employers and their plan members. Eligible members will now have access to remote expertise from National Cancer Institute (NCI)-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Center subspecialists knowledgeable in the latest cancer discoveries and clinical trials. These specialists will be available to review cancer diagnoses, treatment plans and personalized precision medicine opportunities, providing expertise that can support treating oncologists and their patients at any point in their cancer journey.



"AccessHope is proud to partner with WebTPA, joining forces to broaden access to life-saving cancer expertise and improve outcomes for its members," said AccessHope Chief Executive Officer Brad Kreick. "Leveraging our remote model, we bring cutting-edge insights and knowledge from world-renowned cancer specialists directly to help those who need it most, regardless of where they live."

Research shows that cancer outcomes are dramatically better at the NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, yet only 20% of cases are actually treated there. One contributing factor is geography: one in six Americans lives in a rural area. Approximately 66% of rural counties have no oncologist, requiring many patients to travel - sometimes hundreds of miles - to receive care.

Through AccessHope, WebTPA members can remotely leverage the expertise of NCI-Designated Comprehensive Cancer Centers, including City of Hope, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Emory Healthcare and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Fred Hutch Cancer Center, Johns Hopkins Medicine and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins, Northwestern Medicine and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University, and UT Southwestern Medical Center and its Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center. AccessHope services for WebTPA members will include Accountable Precision Oncology, and Expert Advisory Review for all forms of cancer.

"We know that cancer is one of the top drivers of employer's health spend, and it requires a unique solution to help ensure plan members can receive the highest quality of care while also having an eye to lowering costs. That's exactly what AccessHope provides," said Brandon Manius, VP of Communitas at WebTPA. "We're thrilled to be able to extend this unique benefit to our plan members."

About WebTPA

WebTPA, a

GuideWell

company, is an independent, nationally licensed provider of infrastructure and service solutions, specializing in customized health care benefits administration. The company focuses on the administration of fully insured and self-funded programs across the continuum of the group and individual marketplace. Founded in 1993, WebTPA has a proven history of successfully managing a wide array of health plans for some of the country's most reputable employers. Covering over 3.1 million members and growing every year, WebTPA has earned a reputation as a forward-thinking, flexible, service-oriented administrator. For more information about WebTPA, visit

and follow on LinkedIn.

About AccessHope

AccessHope, LLC, believes in putting the ever-growing body of cancer knowledge to work for the greater good. The company delivers a revolutionary cancer benefit that is changing the way leading-edge expertise is delivered. Through collaborations with City of Hope , Dana-Farber Cancer Institute , Emory Healthcare

and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University , Fred Hutch Cancer Center , Johns Hopkins Medicine

and the Sidney Kimmel Comprehensive Cancer Center at Johns Hopkins , Northwestern Medicine

and the Robert H. Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Center of Northwestern University , and UT Southwestern Medical Center

and its Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center , AccessHope shares the latest discoveries in cancer care with employees' plans and local oncologists to help as they develop precise plans for treatment. The company brings the vast expertise of major medical centers to benefit people near and far. They never have to switch doctors. They never have to leave home. It's simply a better approach to treating cancer. An organization founded by City of Hope, AccessHope offers the benefit to approximately seven million members through more than 400 employers, including over 60 Fortune 500 companies. For more information about AccessHope, visit myaccesshope

and follow us on LinkedIn

and Twitter .

