

Growth in the Alternative Lending Sector

The alternative lending sector in Brazil has experienced substantial growth, driven by an increasing demand for accessible credit solutions among consumers and small businesses. Key sub-segments, such as peer-to-peer lending and buy now, pay later (BNPL) services, are gaining traction as fintech companies innovate to meet the needs of the unbanked and underbanked populations.

Looking ahead, the sector is poised for continued expansion. In the coming months, further innovation and strategic partnerships are expected to enhance service offerings and accessibility.

Product Launches and Innovations



Revolut's Lending Service - Revolut, a leading global fintech company, is planning to launch its lending service in Brazil. The firm is currently seeking a license to become a digital lender and serve millions of underbanked and unbanked consumers in the country. Pismo's Lending Tool - Brazilian fintech firm Pismo introduced a lending tool in response to the growing credit demand among consumers. The tool aims to simplify the lending process by disbursing loans digitally and at a faster pace compared to traditional banks.

Strategic Partnerships

Nubank and Creditas Partnership - Nubank partnered with Creditas, a leading fintech company, to offer secured loans to its customers. This collaboration allows Nubank users to access loans with lower interest rates by using their vehicles or properties as collateral.

The Brazilian government has introduced several key policies to regulate and promote the growth of the alternative lending sector:



Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) Pilot - In June 2023, the Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) launched a pilot program for its central bank digital currency, the digital real (CBDC). The pilot aims to test the CBDC's functionality, security, and interoperability with existing payment systems, with the goal of driving financial inclusion and facilitating faster, more secure transactions.

Open Banking Regulations - The Central Bank of Brazil (BCB) has been implementing Open Banking regulations since 2021, requiring financial institutions to share customer data with third-party providers upon customer consent. As of June 2023, the scope of Open Banking has been expanded to include insurance and pension products. Fintech Regulatory Sandbox - In 2022, the BCB launched a sandbox program to support the development of innovative financial services, including alternative lending solutions. Selected fintech companies can test their products and services in a controlled environment, potentially receiving regulatory exemptions. This has led to the launch of new alternative lending products in the Brazilian market.

