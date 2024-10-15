STATEMENT RELATING TO EARLY PUBLICATION OF OUR Q3 2024 RESULTS

Due to a technical error, information relating to our Q3 2024 results was erroneously published earlier today on part of our website asml.com. For transparency, ASML brought forward publication of its full Q3 2024 results to October 15th. All Q3 2024 content is available on our website at

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.