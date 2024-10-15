ISA Global Intelligence Subscription 2024 - Latest And Insightful Information And Analysis On International Markets Around The World
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "ISA Global Intelligence Subscription" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Subscribe to the complete range of ISA's reports and forecasts through the Comprehensive ISA Subscription.
With the Comprehensive ISA Subscription, you and your entire organization have access to the latest and most insightful information and analysis on international markets all around the world.
A Comprehensive ISA Subscription includes:
All 124 ISA Country Reports All 8 ISA Region Reports ISA Economic Forecasts for 190 countries ISA Risk Forecasts for 190 countries The weekly ISA Global Update newsletter The weekly ISA Economic Data Release All ISA Research Briefs All ISA Risk Alerts The ISA Commodity Price Forecast The ISA Global Economic and Risk Outlook Access to ISA analysts and experts
Each of these reports and forecasts is updated continuously, with a new version of each report and forecast being released each month. Furthermore, a Comprehensive ISA Subscription is valid for your entire organization, so there is no limit on the number of users within your organization.
For more information about this subscription visit
