Brooks Running And Rundisney Lace Up New Sponsorship Deal

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)





Brooks Running, a leading performance brand, is the official running shoe of the popular runDisney race series through a new multi-year collaboration announced today that will include Brooks creating Disney-themed running shoes.

Leading running brand to become the official running shoe of runDisney starting in 2025; New multi-year agreement includes Brooks creating Disney-themed running shoes and official race shirts for all runDisney race weekends

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Brooks Running, a leading performance brand, is the official running shoe of the popular runDisney race series through a new multi-year collaboration announced today that will include Brooks creating Disney-themed running shoes.

As the official running shoe for runDisney, Brooks will offer shoes and provide official race shirts at runDisney race weekends starting with an upcoming 2025 runDisney race. At the same time, Brooks will create Disney-themed running shoes featuring popular Disney characters.

And in 2026, Brooks will design Brooks jackets for Club runDisney members.

"The energy that running unlocks is powerful, and there's no better illustration of that than the energy you experience at a runDisney race,'' said Melanie Allen, SVP and Chief Marketing Officer at Brooks Running. "We are very proud to work with runDisney and can't wait to create more magic together for runners everywhere.''

This new collaboration brings together two titans of the running world with a shared belief that running can create powerful emotion, camaraderie and connection. The runDisney race series includes six race weekends between Walt Disney World Resort in Florida and Disneyland Resort in California, plus virtual races, and is among the largest in the United States with more than 170,000 runners participating in its race weekends each race season. Each race weekend features a 5K, 10K, 10-miler or half marathon, challenge events (e.g. 10K and a half marathon) and a health and fitness expo, plus yoga, kids races and post-race parties at select race weekends. The Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend also offers a full 26.2-mile marathon.

Brooks creates performance footwear, apparel and accessories for runners worldwide with the aim of inspiring everyone to run their path by creating the best gear, tools and experiences. Since 2022, Brooks has maintained the No. 1 market share in the adult performance running footwear market at U.S. national retail outlets.

"This collaboration allows runners to marry their passion for the Disney brand with the creativity, technology and running industry expertise that is synonymous with Brooks,'' said runDisney Vice President Adam Ball. "We are already busy brainstorming on the many ways we can continue to elevate the Disney running experience for the thousands of recreational and dedicated runners who participate in our runDisney events every year.''

For more information about runDisney, visit .

For more information about Brooks Running, visit .

About Brooks Running

Brooks Running creates market-leading performance running footwear, apparel, sports bras, and accessories distributed worldwide. Brooks exists to inspire everyone to run and be active, through innovative gear, tools, and experiences designed to take you to the place that makes you feel more alive. Since 1914, Brooks has been propelled by a never-ending curiosity with how humans move, pushing the limits of motion science, engineering, and technology to create gear that unlocks the power of energy and movement for everyone. Brooks is a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. Visit for more information or follow @brooksrunning.

About

run Disney

runDisney is one of the largest race organizers in the United States with as many as 170,000 runners participating in

runDisney events each race season. There are six on-site race weekends-four at Walt Disney World Resort and two at Disneyland Resort- with races ranging from 5Ks to a marathon, plus a health and fitness expo and yoga events at select race weekends.

These events combine the magic of Disney with the excitement of running, offering participants of all ages and abilities the chance to run through Disney theme parks, earn exclusive Disney-themed medals and enjoy world-famous entertainment, characters and guest service. Beyond racing,

runDisney promotes a healthy lifestyle through training tips and resources found on

.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED