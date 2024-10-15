Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 07Th To October 11Th, 2024
Date
10/15/2024 12:16:05 PM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanterre, October 15th, 2024
Disclosure of transactions in own shares f rom October 07 th to October 11 th , 2024
Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 07th to October 11th, 2024:
I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market
| Issuer's name
| Date of transaction
| Identifying code of financial instrument
| Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares)
| Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro
| Market (MIC code)
| VINCI
| 07/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 144 142
| 105,2054
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 07/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 8 000
| 105,2014
| AQEU
| VINCI
| 07/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 57 163
| 105,2047
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 07/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 18 740
| 105,2494
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 08/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 144 653
| 105,6244
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 08/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 58 519
| 105,6194
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 08/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 15 216
| 105,6307
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 08/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 7 000
| 105,6320
| AQEU
| VINCI
| 09/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 34 521
| 107,2549
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 09/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 15 719
| 107,3477
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 09/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 7 760
| 107,2908
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 10/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 47 720
| 107,4343
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 10/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 26 456
| 107,4763
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 10/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 1 942
| 107,4720
| TQEX
| VINCI
| 11/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 49 083
| 107,2478
| XPAR
| VINCI
| 11/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 25 724
| 107,3371
| CEUX
| VINCI
| 11/10/2024
| FR0000125486
| 2 593
| 107,3471
| TQEX
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
| TOTAL
| 664 951
| 106,0282
|
II - Details of transactions
In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :
