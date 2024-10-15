عربي


Disclosure Of Transactions In Own Shares From October 07Th To October 11Th, 2024


10/15/2024 12:16:05 PM

Nanterre, October 15th, 2024

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 09, 2024, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCISA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out From October 07th to October 11th, 2024:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer's name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code)
VINCI 07/10/2024 FR0000125486 144 142 105,2054 XPAR
VINCI 07/10/2024 FR0000125486 8 000 105,2014 AQEU
VINCI 07/10/2024 FR0000125486 57 163 105,2047 CEUX
VINCI 07/10/2024 FR0000125486 18 740 105,2494 TQEX
VINCI 08/10/2024 FR0000125486 144 653 105,6244 XPAR
VINCI 08/10/2024 FR0000125486 58 519 105,6194 CEUX
VINCI 08/10/2024 FR0000125486 15 216 105,6307 TQEX
VINCI 08/10/2024 FR0000125486 7 000 105,6320 AQEU
VINCI 09/10/2024 FR0000125486 34 521 107,2549 XPAR
VINCI 09/10/2024 FR0000125486 15 719 107,3477 CEUX
VINCI 09/10/2024 FR0000125486 7 760 107,2908 TQEX
VINCI 10/10/2024 FR0000125486 47 720 107,4343 XPAR
VINCI 10/10/2024 FR0000125486 26 456 107,4763 CEUX
VINCI 10/10/2024 FR0000125486 1 942 107,4720 TQEX
VINCI 11/10/2024 FR0000125486 49 083 107,2478 XPAR
VINCI 11/10/2024 FR0000125486 25 724 107,3371 CEUX
VINCI 11/10/2024 FR0000125486 2 593 107,3471 TQEX
TOTAL 664 951 106,0282

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website :

