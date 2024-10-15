(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Distribution Logistics Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Distribution Logistics Global Market 2024 To Reach $12,512.35 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 7.1%

- The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The distribution logistics market size has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is projected to increase from $8,883.40 billion in 2023 to $9,504.54 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7%. This growth in the historical period can be linked to the expansion of online shopping, a rise in international trade and global supply chains, heightened consumer expectations for swift and dependable delivery services, advancements in logistics, new regulatory and compliance mandates, and investments in logistics infrastructure.

What Is The Estimated Market Size Of The Global Distribution Logistics Market And Its Annual Growth Rate?

The distribution logistics global market size is anticipated to experience robust growth in the coming years. It is projected to reach $12,512.35 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the increasing implementation of robotics and automation in warehousing and distribution, the rise of omnichannel retail, a growing emphasis on sustainability, the expansion of smart cities, the introduction of blockchain technology, and the ongoing increase in global trade and cross-border e-commerce. Key trends expected in this period include the use of robotics, automated sorting systems, and automated guided vehicles (AGVs), integration of AI and machine learning, the development of integrated logistics solutions, the creation of smart warehouses featuring IoT sensors and real-time data analytics, a focus on green logistics, and innovative last-mile delivery solutions.

Growth Driver Of The Distribution Logistics Market

The expanding e-commerce sector is anticipated to drive the growth of the distribution logistics market in the future. This growth is fueled by increased global internet accessibility, which broadens online shopping options, as well as improved supply chain and delivery solutions that provide faster and more reliable shipping. Distribution logistics plays a crucial role in e-commerce by ensuring the efficient and timely delivery of products from warehouses to customers, thereby enhancing overall satisfaction and operational effectiveness.

Which Market Players Are Driving The Distribution Logistics Market Growth?

Key players in the market include Deutsche Post AG, UPS SCS Inc., FedEx Corporation, Maersk Logistics and Services UK Ltd., Ceva Holdings LLC, Kühne + Nagel International AG, DSV A/S, DB Schenker, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc, Nippon Express Company Ltd., Kerry Logistics Network Limited, XPO Inc., ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc, Landstar System Inc., Yusen Logistics Co. Ltd, Agility Logistics Private Limited, Keppel Logistics Pte Ltd, Singapore Post Limited, GWC Logistic, YCH Group Limited, WHA Corporation, CWT Limited, Gemadept Corporation, CJ Century Logistics Holdings Berhad, Tiong Nam Logistics Holdings Berhad

What Are the Key Trends That Influence The Distribution Logistics Market Size?

Leading companies in the distribution logistics market are creating AI-driven delivery logistics solutions, including route optimization tools, to boost efficiency, lower costs, and enhance delivery precision. AI-powered route optimization improves logistics by utilizing real-time data and predictive analytics to increase efficiency, cut expenses, and guarantee timely deliveries.

How Is The Global Distribution Logistics Market Segmented?

1) By Inventory Management: Just-In-Time Inventory, Warehousing, Drop Shipping, Vendor Managed Inventory

2) By Transportation Mode: Road Transport, Rail Transport, Air Freight, Sea Freight

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct To Consumers, Retail Stores, Wholesalers, E-Commerce

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Distribution Logistics Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the distribution logistics market in 2023. The regions covered in the distribution logistics market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Distribution Logistics Market Definition

Distribution logistics encompasses the oversight and coordination of the transportation, storage, and delivery of goods from producers to final consumers. Its aim is to ensure that products are moved efficiently and accurately throughout the supply chain, reducing costs and satisfying customer demand. This process is vital for optimizing inventory levels, shortening lead times, and improving overall supply chain effectiveness.

Distribution Logistics Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Macroeconomic factors affecting the market in the short and long run

.Analysis of the macro and micro economic factors that have affected the market in the past five years

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

An overview of the global distribution logistics market report covering trends, opportunities, strategies, and more

The Distribution Logistics Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on distribution logistics market size, distribution logistics market drivers and trends, distribution logistics market major players and distribution logistics market growth across geographies.

What Does The Business Research Company Do?

The Business Research Company publishes over 15,000 reports across 27 industries and 60+ geographies. Our research is powered by 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. We provide continuous and custom research services, offering a range of specialized packages tailored to your needs, including Market Entry Research Package, Competitor Tracking Package, Supplier & Distributor Package, and much more.

Our flagship product, the Global Market Model, is a premier market intelligence platform delivering comprehensive and updated forecasts to support informed decision-making.



