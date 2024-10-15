Conroe Family Law Firm Launches $1,000 Scholarship For Local Texas College Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Bihm Firm Scholarship

CONROE, TX, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Attorney Kate Bihm is thrilled to announce the launch of the Butler/McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, which provides an award of $1,000 to a local student each year. This scholarship program honors both of Attorney Bihm's grandfathers – two men who grew up in small towns, went to public schools, and went on to from universities and achieve tremendous success. Through the Butler/McDaniel Memorial Scholarship, Kate Bihm aims to encourage local students to believe in themselves and persevere while remembering that their local community is an important part of who they are.

Attorney Bihm offers this scholarship to provide a helping hand to students who grew up in the local area, which is the community she serves. Applicants must currently attend or have graduated from high school in one of the following counties: Montgomery County, Grimes County, Liberty County, San Jacinto County, Walker County, or Waller County. Eligible students are high achievers, and they must be high school seniors or college students who are pursuing an undergraduate, graduate, or professional degree within the United States. Applicants are asked to submit an essay explaining what makes their hometown special and what it has taught them.

This scholarship will be awarded to a new student once a year. To be considered for the 2025 scholarship, applications must be submitted by April 16, 2025. The law firm intends to select a winner by May 16, 2025.

If you are interested in applying for this scholarship, please visit .

About The Bihm Firm, PLLC

Kate Bihm opened her law firm in 2007. For nearly 20 years, Attorney Bihm and her staff have provided exceptional legal services to clients in several counties throughout Texas. The Bihm Firm, PLLC offers guidance to couples and families in cases involving high-asset divorce , asset distribution, child custody , child support, and many other family law -related matters. With a background as an assistant district attorney, Kate also skillfully represents clients facing criminal charges, including drug charges and probation issues.

To learn more about The Bihm Firm, visit . If you are interested in scheduling a free consultation, call 936-788-6100.



OVC INC

OVC INC

+1 6306358000

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.