Spartanburg Community College Drops-Off Hurricane Relief Donations To Western North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) SPARTANBURG , SC, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Last week, Spartanburg Community College employees, alongside President Dr. Michael Mikota, gathered donations from students, staff, and community members to support those affected by Hurricane Helene in Western North Carolina. On Friday afternoon at 1 p.m., the team of volunteers consisting of SCC employees, as well as Dr. Mikota and his family, delivered two trailers filled with essential supplies-ranging from water, coats, and generators to canned goods and baby essentials and more-directly to Blue Ridge Community College.



Dr. Mikota emphasized SCC's unwavering commitment to helping those in need, stating that "SCC will always stand with our neighbors in times of crisis. We are here to show that we care for our fellow community college and those here in Western North Carolina. We are stronger together – and we hope today's visit helped to drive that point home,” Dr. Miktoa said.



While the two teams were working together to unload donations, you could see tears of joy and gratitude from both sides. After delivery to Blue Ridge Community College, the employees and volunteers at Blue Ridge would work on distributing donations to families and areas in need.



“What an incredible gift. We are forever grateful, and we are now Chasers!” exclaimed Dr. Laura Leatherwood, President of Blue Ride Community College.



This initiative was organized by SCC Police Chief Richard Powers, who was deployed to Louisiana in 2005 to support recovery efforts following Hurricane Katrina. Inspired by his experiences during that crisis, Chief Powers championed this drive in this effort to ensure that the people of Western North Carolina receive the assistance they need.

