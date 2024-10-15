Psignite's Cpgvision Platform Recognized By The Promotion Optimization Institute With Key Best-In-Class Category Distinctions.

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PSignite, a leading provider of innovative software solutions in the trade and revenue management space, today announced its industry-leading for consumer goods, CPGvision, received Best-in-Class Category distinctions from the Optimization Institute's (POI) 2024 Consumer Goods Enterprise Planning Vendor Panorama.

Adam Bartkowski, CEO of PSignite, expressed his excitement at the recognition "we are honored to be recognized for our work enabling our clients to capitalize on our AI-fueled platform enabling profitable revenue growth, building smarter trade plans faster and providing an optimal user experience."

PSignite received Best-in-Class distinctions in the following categories:



TPx Analytics, Dashboarding, Reporting - Solution is designed to enable effective decision-making and timely action by helping users quickly understand insights and trigger the most appropriate initiatives. All dashboards and components aid top-down data understanding, allowing users to focus their attention on KPIs and levers that are most relevant. Dashboard alerts provide users critical areas to review and take action. Provides view to multi-distributor capabilities for more complex scenarios of net pricing impacts, detailed ROI analysis and What-if Scenarios for users. The analytics, dashboards, and reporting is delivered with UX innovation. Reporting is robust and comprehensive.

Headquarter Planning - Ability to create revenue, profit, volume targets and budgets for the AOP annual planning process; optimize and allocate retailer trade rates & spend; develop and deploy go-to-market strategies for sales planning.

Collaboration – Internal - Cross-functional company engagement to leverage enterprise insights across the business units, through holistic enterprise planning capabilities, providing visibility across the enterprise further enabling one version of the truth and efficiency & effectiveness across people, process and capabilities. TPx for Tier 2 & 3 Organizations/Or Tier 1 International Geos - TPx that utilizes a templatized process or streamlined capabilities and configuration providing simplicity and quicker implementations for T2/T3 and/or Tier 1 international geographies. The sweet spot here is "solid, just enough" TPx capabilities that are fast to deploy.

About PSignite

PSignite is a leading provider of advanced software solutions for the consumer packaged goods industry. With a focus on utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning to help companies optimize their trade promotion funds and grow revenue profitably, PSignite offers innovative platforms designed to streamline processes and deliver actionable insights. For more information, visit cpgvision.

Media Contact:

Connie Whitehouse

Vice President, Strategy

PSignite

[email protected]



SOURCE PSignite

