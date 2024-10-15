AARP Poll: Black Voters 50+ Say Social Security, Medicare, Democracy Will Influence 2024 Vote

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HARRISBURG, Pa., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AARP Pennsylvania recently released key findings from its second 2024 election survey showing candidates should pay close attention to Pennsylvania voters age 50 and older, particularly Black voters. The survey also revealed that the priorities and concerns of this demographic will likely influence the outcome of the 2024 presidential and Senate in the Keystone State.

The survey, conducted by the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio-Ward and released on October 1, found that in the race for president, Vice President Harris leads former President Trump among Black voters 50+, 88%-7%; the vice president leads among all Pennsylvania voters by three points, 50%-47%. The top two areas most important among Black Pennsylvanians 50+ when deciding their vote are Social Security and threats to democracy.

The survey also found Black voters 50+ are somewhat more motivated compared to likely PA voters overall (82%), but a bit lower than voters 50+ overall (91%). Three-in-5 Black voters 50+ say the country is headed in the right direction, up from 51% in April. And nearly two thirds (65%) are worried about their personal financial situation, which is an increase of 7-points vs. April.

Overall, when asked about the issues that are very important as they decide whom to vote for this November, Social Security (92%), Medicare (89%), long-term care for seniors (85%), the cost of prescription drugs (81%) all rated as key issues.

"This poll shows just how much Black voters 50+ in Pennsylvania are concerned about the key issues their communities have spent decades fighting for," said Bill Johnston-Walsh, AARP Pennsylvania State Director. "With pocketbook and social safety net issues top of mind for Black voters 50+, every candidate on the ballot would be wise to listen to their voices if they want to win in November and govern in 2025."

The survey

found that Older Black voters are voting based on the following issues:



Making sure workers get the Social Security they paid into and earned through a lifetime of hard work (93%)

Provide support for family caregivers who are helping their loved ones live independently in their homes (88%)

Provide paid leave so unpaid family caregivers can care for loved ones without losing their job or salary (85%) Provide a tax credit for unpaid family caregivers who work to help cover the costs associated with caring for a family member (85%)

AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward (R) & Impact Research (D) to conduct a survey of voters in Pennsylvania. AARP commissioned the bipartisan polling team of Fabrizio Ward (R) & Impact Research (D) to conduct a survey of voters in Pennsylvania. The firms interviewed 1,398 likely voters, which includes a statewide representative sample of 600 likely voters, an oversample of 470 likely voters ages 50 and older, and an additional oversample of 328 Black likely voters ages 50 and older. The survey was done between September 17-24, 2024. The interviews were conducted via live interviewer on landline (24%) and cellphone (35%), as well as SMS-to-web (41%). The sample was randomly drawn from the Pennsylvania voter list. The margin of sampling error at the 95% confidence level for the 600 statewide sample is ±4.0%; for the 800 total sample of voters 50+ is ±3.5%; for the 400 total sample of Black voters 50+ is ±4.9%.

View the full survey results at aarp/PApolling and find all of our state battleground polls at aarp/voterpolls24 . Read AARP's coverage of the poll here.

For more information on how, when and where to vote in Pennsylvania, visit aarp/PAVotes .

About

AARP

AARP is the nation's largest nonprofit, nonpartisan organization dedicated to empowering Americans 50 and older to choose how they live as they age. With a nationwide presence, AARP strengthens communities and advocates for what matters most to the more than 100 million Americans 50-plus and their families: health security, financial stability and personal fulfillment. AARP also works for individuals in the marketplace by sparking new solutions and allowing carefully chosen, high-quality products and services to carry the AARP name. As a trusted source for news and information, AARP produces the nation's largest circulation publications, AARP The Magazine and AARP Bulletin. To learn more, visit , or follow @AARP, @AARPenEspañol and @AARPadvocates on social media.



CONTACT:

Randy LoBasso, [email protected] , 267-964-8001

SOURCE AARP Pennsylvania

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED