Nanterre, October 15, 2024

VINCI Airports – Traffic at 30 September 2024



Strong traffic growth recorded this summer, up 6.4% vs 2023, significantly exceeding summer 2019 levels (+4%)

Sharp increase in traffic in Europe thanks to good results from the summer season Traffic acceleration in Japan, particularly thanks to good performance of routes with China



In the paragraphs below, and unless otherwise stated, the variations refer to traffic levels for the 3rd quarter of 2024 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2023.

More than 90 million passengers used the airports of the VINCI Airports network last quarter, an increase of 6.4% compared to 2023. The summer season was supported in Europe by leisure traffic to summer destinations, particularly around the Mediterranean, contributing in particular to the very good performance of the two platforms of Edinburgh and Budapest which recently joined the VINCI Airports network. This season was also marked by good momentum in long-haul international segments, particularly transatlantic. The countries whose traffic recovery was already the strongest compared to 2019 continued to grow compared to 2023, despite a high base effect: Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Serbia, Portugal.

Contributing significantly to the good performance of this quarter, leisure traffic benefited from increased airline capacity and very good load factors , as illustrated for example by the results of London Gatwick airport. Long-haul traffic (Asia, United States) continues to develop in parallel on the London platform. In Portugal, demand remained strong, with very high load factors (+3 pts vs 2019; +1.2 pts vs 2023) and a significant increase in seat supply, particularly from TAP and easyJet. This growth concerned regional traffic (domestic and European) as well as long-haul international (North America, Brazil). In Budapest, the routes to the major European capitals were particularly busy with a sharp increase in seat supply from the two main airlines Wizz Air (+32%) and Ryanair (+22%). At Edinburgh airport, it was also European leisure traffic (Spain, Germany, Italy) which drove traffic growth, particularly thanks to the dynamism of Jet2.

This quarter was also marked by an accelerated recovery of traffic in Japan, particularly on routes with China. The announcement of the reopening of many routes between Kansai International and the main Chinese cities was accompanied by a sharp increase in the supply of seats for several Chinese and Japanese companies. Traffic with China increased by +90%, with in particular strong growth in routes with Shanghai (+61%) and Beijing (+79%). Passenger numbers on other regional segments (Hong Kong +35%, Taiwan +15%, South Korea +4%) as well as on domestic routes remained strong.

Elsewhere, traffic remained very dynamic . Santiago de Chile airport benefited from a clear recovery in its regional traffic (Brazil, Argentina) supported by the increase in the offer proposed by several companies (including LATAM +21%, Avianca +24%). On the long-haul, routes with Spain have been very popular. Traffic growth also remains strong in Cabo Verde, which attracts an ever-increasing number of passengers from Europe.

About VINCI Airports

The world's leading private airport operator, VINCI Airports operates more than 70 airports in 14 countries. Thanks to its expertise as a global integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and manages airports by providing its investment capacity and its know-how in optimizing operational performance, modernizing infrastructure and managing their operations and environmental transition. VINCI Airports is the first airport operator to have committed to an international environmental strategy in 2016, to achieve the goal of net zero emissions across its entire network by 2050.

About VINCI

VINCI is a global player in concessions, energy and construction, employing 280,000 people in more than 120 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI's ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general.

Appendix – Passenger traffic and commercial movements on 30 September 2024

I- Change in VINCI Airports passenger traffic 1

