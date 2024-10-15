(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Ophthalmic Therapeutics (2024 Edition): Analysis By Indication (Age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, Other retinal disorders), By Therapies, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2020-2030)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Ophthalmic Disease Therapeutics market showcased growth at a CAGR of 3.81% during 2020-2023. The market was valued at USD 21.92 Billion in 2023 which is expected to reach USD 31.67 Billion in 2030. This report provides analysis for the historical period of 2020-2023, the estimates of 2024 and the forecast period of 2025-2030.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development. The companies analyzed in the report include Horizon Therapeutics, Viridian Therapeutics, Viatris, Sanofi Novartis, Bayer AG, Teva Pharmaceuticals, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, AbbVie, and GSK plc.

The global ophthalmic disease therapeutics market is projected to exhibit robust growth during the forecast period. Factors such as the introduction of innovative treatment options, rising disposable incomes, and expanding healthcare infrastructure are anticipated to propel market expansion.

The rising incidence of lifestyle-related eye diseases, such as diabetic retinopathy and computer vision syndrome, is contributing to market expansion. Advancements in ophthalmic research and development have led to the development of novel therapies, thereby creating new growth opportunities. Additionally, increasing healthcare expenditure and rising disposable incomes are enabling greater access to ophthalmic care, further stimulating market growth.

Moreover, public health initiatives and increased awareness about eye diseases are improving early diagnosis and treatment, particularly in developed regions.

