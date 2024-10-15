Solar Side Up Empowers Colorado Homeowners To Take Control Of Rising Energy Costs With Solar Solutions

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- As costs continue to rise across Colorado, residents are feeling the burden of increasing electric bills. With average rates now around 15.49¢ per kWh and a 9.4% jump from last year, the typical Colorado homeowner is paying around $134 monthly, adding up to over $1,600 annually​. As costs climb, Solar Side Up is stepping in to offer a smart, cost-effective solution: transitioning to solar energy.



Combating Rising Energy Bills with Solar The steady increase in energy rates isn't slowing down, and with the average homeowner projected to spend over $50,000 on electricity in the next 25 years, now is the time to explore alternatives​. By investing in solar, homeowners can offset up to 100% of their annual electricity usage with a solar panel system that could pay for itself within just over 12 years. An average 6.1 kW system-priced at around $20,000 before any federal or state incentives-could provide savings as high as $38,400 over 20 years, as rates continue to climb.



“Solar Side Up is passionate about helping our customers make the switch to clean energy while also saving money,” said Kirsten Simmons.“We guide homeowners through every step, from system design to financing options, ensuring they find the right solution to reduce their energy costs and carbon footprint.”



Solar Energy Initiatives & Incentives in Colorado:

In addition to individual savings, Colorado's push for sustainable energy sources is providing opportunities for residents to make the switch. Programs like community solar farms offer renters and those unable to install panels directly on their property the opportunity to enjoy renewable energy and save up to 15% on their electric bills annually​.



The state also aims to improve energy equity through initiatives like the Colorado Solar and Storage Association's (COSSA) programs, which help ensure access to renewable energy solutions for all Coloradans. The Colorado Energy Office's Colorado Solar 4 All (COS4A) program further enhances opportunities for savings, focusing on delivering cost-effective and sustainable energy to low-income households and helping more residents realize the benefits of solar. These efforts emphasize the state's commitment to transitioning to clean energy, offering incentives that make solar energy more affordable and accessible for homeowners.



Financing & Incentives Available to Colorado Homeowners:

Colorado homeowners considering solar can take advantage of multiple financing options and incentives. Solar Side Up works with clients to find the right financing, such as zero-down solar loans, which often result in monthly payments lower than current electric bills. Additionally, federal tax credits, local rebates, and state-specific programs significantly reduce the initial investment for solar panel systems, making the transition even more cost-effective.



In most cases, customers start seeing immediate savings on their energy bills, with the potential for long-term financial gains. The typical payback period for a solar system is around 12 years, after which all savings go directly to the homeowner.



About Solar Side Up:

Solar Side Up is a leading Colorado-based solar energy provider offering turnkey solutions to help residents and businesses save on energy costs while contributing to a cleaner environment. From initial consultation to system installation and support, Solar Side Up provides a seamless transition to solar energy, empowering homeowners to achieve energy independence and sustainability.



For more information on how to make the switch to solar and reduce energy costs, visit Solar Side Up .

Chadd Bryant

Red Rocket

+1 970-674-0079

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.