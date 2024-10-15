Love Wins In WARDEL's Timeless Ballad, Forever & Always

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Songwriting challenge becomes personal for country newcomer, who isn't promised tomorrow

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, October 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- WARDEL isn't one to shy away from commitment, as evidenced by his latest single, "Forever & Always," available today on the Epochal Artists/Virgin Group imprint. One of WARDEL's songwriting mentors, Silas White (Justin Timberlake, Brian McKnight), challenged him to write a wedding-themed love song--an exercise he assumed would be effortless given WARDEL's deep devotion to his long-term girlfriend and fiancé, Jannett. However, the task turned intensely personal for the country newcomer given that Jannett has been diagnosed with a rare central nervous system (CNS) brain tumor that is inoperable. How does one write a song about a lifetime commitment when tomorrow isn't necessarily promised?To answer this question, WARDEL enlisted fellow songwriter, pop soul artist Matthew Grant ("King For A Day") to assist him in authoring a "timeless" love song--one that suggests that the commitment of time is divine and a blessing that further binds you to one another."For anyone who's ever felt that profound bond of true love, time is meaningless, yet you yearn to capture it eternally," states WARDEL. "﻿Produced by the sought-after Grady Saxman alongside WARDEL, and mixed and mastered by RIAA Gold-record engineer Luis Moreno (Ari Lennox, Chance the Rapper, Nick Cannon, etc.), the composition is a personal anthem for enduring love."Let me love you forever and everForever, I know.I'm leaving you never, no never'Cause my body needs your soul.And baby, God knows whyas the days go byI keep finding reasons whyYou're my forever and everForever and always."﻿STREAM / DOWNLOAD "FOREVER & ALWAYS":"Forever and Always" is the sixth single released by WARDEL. Since he burst onto the country scene in November 2023 with "Think About Me" (featured on Spotify's "Hot Country" editorial playlist), WARDEL's singles have captured nearly a quarter million streams on Spotify alone and earned upwards of 21.3K monthly listeners. STREAM / DOWNLOAD "THINK ABOUT ME": . For more information, please visit WARDEL.﻿ABOUT WARDEL:Meet WARDEL (formerly known as Idrise), a dynamic artist who has transitioned from a globally recognized pop/R&B artist to rising star in the country music scene.Born into a military family, the namesake son of Idrise Ward-El, Sr., Mr. USA 2002, IFBB (International Federation of Body Building) and Desert Storm veteran, WARDEL Jr. lived a nomadic life that exposed him to a wide array of cultures and musical influences. Following his father's footsteps, WARDEL innately joined the military and served as a linguistic specialist for US intelligence.﻿WARDEL's music career was launched in major singing competitions across the globe. He reached the final selections of“The Voice” in both Germany and the United States. These opportunities allowed him to showcase his talent and work with industry insiders and establish the foundation to build his worldwide fan base. However, his deep appreciation for country music (especially its lyric structure) and ever-widening acceptance of diversity within the genre prompted WARDEL's transition to the country format.﻿While new to the country scene, WARDEL's career as Idrise in the pop/R&B format is studded with impressive accolades: a finalist in MTV's“Cover of the Year,” a Top-10 artist on TAXI, recurrent entries on the German MTV and UK Music Week charts, and the accumulation of over 3 MILLION Spotify streams.His collaborations are a roster of musical excellence, including Steve Diamond (Reba McEntire, Eric Clapton), Robbie Neville, Silas White (Justin Timberlake, Brian McKnight), Melanie Andrews (Janet Jackson), Jackie Boyz (Luke Combs), and more, which showcase his adaptability and musical diversity. His stage experience is extensive--he has opened for iconic acts, such as Boyz II Men, Keith Sweat, and Ginuwine, illustrating his ability to resonate with audiences across multiple genres.With nearly 9 MILLION views across his YouTube channels for his songs and singles on which he is featured, WARDEL's transition and heartfelt dedication to country music is the final destination of an impressive musical journey.

