Dynabook Unveils Its Lightest-Ever 13.3-Inch Premium-Performance Business Laptop With A Metal Chassis - The Portégé® X30L-M

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynabook Americas, , the standard for long-lasting, professional-grade laptops, today unveiled the lightest AI-powered 13.3-inch metal chassis business laptop its ever produced – the all-new Portégé® X30L-M. Weighing a mere 855 grams1, this premium-performance business laptop combines exceptional portability with the cutting-edge performance of 28-watt, H-series Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors (Series 1), Intel® ArcTM Graphics, and advanced AI capabilities, making it the ideal productivity companion for professionals on the go.

"The Portégé X30L-M embodies our commitment to delivering a zero-compromise laptop that offers the best of all worlds," said James Robbins, General Manager, Dynabook Americas, Inc. "This latest iteration continues to build on the legacy established with the original Portégé X30L in 2020, pushing the boundaries of what's possible by delivering top-tier performance, impressive memory and storage capacities, and a lightweight yet durable chassis-all in a device that weighs just 855 grams. With every new generation, we've not only increased the Portégé X30L's capabilities but have managed to shed even more weight, making it one of the most powerful ultralight business laptops available today."

Ultra-Light Design, Unrivaled Performance

Weighing under two pounds (855g), the Portégé X30L-M is constructed from a sleek, dark blue magnesium alloy chassis that is both stylish and durable, meeting MIL-STD-810H testing standards. It features a vibrant 16:10 WUXGA display that offers more screen space for multitasking, coupled with Intel® ArcTM Graphics to deliver stunning visuals for creative work, presentations, and more.

The laptop is powered by Intel® CoreTM Ultra processors (Series 1) with up to 64GB LPDDR5x memory and up to 2TB SSD storage, making it capable of handling the most demanding work applications with ease. For seamless collaboration and media consumption, the Portégé X30L-M is equipped with upgraded DTS-enhanced speakers and an AI-powered webcam, ensuring clear, immersive audio and video experiences.

AI-Enhanced Productivity and Security

Designed for modern professionals, the Portégé X30L-M introduces advanced AI-powered features, including noise reduction for clear communication during video calls, face and eye-tracking capabilities, and optimized battery management for longer unplugged productivity. Microsoft Copilot and the dedicated Copilot key streamline workflows, allowing users to quickly access AI-driven suggestions, automate repetitive tasks, and enhance productivity in real-time.

Security is a top priority for Dynabook. As a Microsoft Secured-core PC, the Portégé X30L-M provides comprehensive protection against privacy and security threats, making it one of the most secure Windows PCs on the market. It features a secure mix of hardware, firmware, and software protections, along with biometric authentication options such as fingerprint and facial recognition.

Seamless Connectivity, Enhanced Usability

Staying connected is crucial for business professionals, and the Portégé X30L-M delivers exceptional connectivity options. It comes equipped with Wi-Fi 6E, Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, USB Type-A ports, and a microSD card slot-ensuring effortless adapter-free connections wherever you go. Additionally, Dynabook offers optional Thunderbolt 4 docking solutions to connect multiple external displays and accessories with a single cable for a clutter-free workspace.

Pricing and Availability

Portégé X30L-M is available for order today from authorized Dynabook sales partners, with per-unit pricing starting under $1,399. For more information, visit href="" rel="nofollow" dynaboo .



About Dynabook Americas, Inc.

Empowering a Dynamic World, Dynabook Americas, Inc. is a trusted technology partner committed to delivering innovative laptops that redefine the standards of performance, reliability, security, and value. With a history dating back to the release of the first modern laptop PC in 1985, Dynabook stands for unmatched quality, peace of mind, and a legacy of excellence. Our sleek and lightweight designs, military-spec durability, TAA compliance, range of customizable options and industry-leading warranty ensure our diverse portfolio of laptops meet and exceed the unique needs of every customer.

Dynabook Americas is an independent operating company wholly owned by Dynabook, Inc., of Japan, a wholly owned company of Sharp Corporation. For more information on Dynabook Americas, visit .

© 2024 Dynabook Americas, Inc. Dynabook is a trademark of Dynabook Inc. All other product, service and company names are trademarks, registered trademarks, or service marks of their respective owners. Information including without limitation product prices, specifications, availability, content of services, and contact information is subject to change without notice. All rights reserved.

1.

Weight.

Weight may vary depending on product configuration, vendor components, manufacturing variability and options selected.

Media Contact:

Michael Farino

New Era Communications

949-346-1984

[email protected]

SOURCE Dynabook Americas, Inc.

