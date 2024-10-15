(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Tower received four awards last week from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) for the credit union's successful brand refresh in March 2023. The rebrand campaign previously also won two Diamond Awards from the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council of America's Credit Unions and a Trailblazer Award from the Maryland & D.C. Credit Union Association.

Laurel, Maryland, Oct. 15, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tower Credit Union proudly announced today wins in four award categories from the Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) for its successful brand refresh campaign. Tower won Gold for Logo Redesign, Silver for Rebrand, and Bronze for both Complete Campaign (Rebrand) and Website Redesign.

The MAC awards bring Tower's brand refresh“medal” count for this Olympic year to seven. The credit union received two Diamond Awards in March for Rebrand/New Corporate Identity and Website from the CUNA Marketing & Business Development Council of America's Credit Unions, and a Trailblazer Award in June for Best TV Commercial from the Maryland & D.C. Credit Union Association (MDDCCUA).

The annual MAC Awards recognize the most impactful and creative credit union projects and campaigns across the nation. A distinguished panel of judges evaluated a record-breaking 447 entries from over 100 different credit unions, selecting winners based on their creativity, strategic effectiveness, and overall impact.

“The MAC, CUNA, and MDDCCUA awards all recognize and celebrate the power of innovative marketing in credit union success,” said Rick Stafford, Tower's President & CEO.“I'm honored that our work in support of our mission to help our members achieve financial success has once again received national recognition. We are proud to tell the Tower story and excited to bring our refreshed brand to a new generation of members. The campaign would not have been as successful without the expertise of our talented marketing team.”

Tower's brand refresh, which took place in March of 2023, included a new modern brand identity, logo, and tagline. The refreshed branding spanned Tower branches, digital channels, member communications, and marketing. The effort also included a major advertising campaign and new 30-second TV spot.

At the same time, Tower launched a new website (towerfcu.org) with improved functionality and navigation, a mobile-first design, enhanced security features, and expanded financial education and resources.

The annual MAC Awards were presented at last month's MAC Annual Conference, held in Las Vegas.

“The MAC awards showcase the exceptional marketing strategies that credit unions are leveraging to better serve and engage their members,” said MAC Chair Lynne Jarman-Johnson.“We are honored to celebrate the dedication, creativity, and success of these projects and campaigns, which truly embody the cooperative spirit of credit unions.”

To learn more about Tower, visit

About Tower Federal Credit Union

Tower Federal Credit Union is a member-owned, non-profit financial institution with headquarters in Laurel, Maryland. Established in 1953, Tower is one of the largest federal credit unions in Maryland, with over $4.7 billion in assets and more than 221,000 members worldwide. We provide a full array of financial products and services, including Digital Banking and top-rated mobile app. We serve our local-area members with 12 branches in Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Howard, and Prince George's counties and four branches at Fort Meade. For more information, visit

About the Marketing Association of Credit Unions



The Marketing Association of Credit Unions (MAC) was created in 1986 by Marketers for Marketers and is dedicated to supporting and advancing the marketing and communications efforts of credit unions. Through educational programs, networking opportunities, and recognition of excellence, MAC strives to enhance the effectiveness of its members and promote the credit union difference. For more information about MAC and the annual awards, please visit CONTACT: Carla Keister Tower Federal Credit Union 301-497-7000 ext. 7144 ...