North America (NAFTA) Home & Garden Product Retail Industry Guide With Insights And Forecasts, 2019-2023 & 2024-2028 With Profiles Of 40+ Key Players

The NAFTA Home & garden product retail industry profile provides top-line qualitative and quantitative summary information including: size (value, and forecast to 2028). The profile also contains descriptions of the leading players including key metrics and analysis of competitive pressures within the market.

Key Highlights



The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) is a trade agreement between the countries in North America: the US, Canada and Mexico. The home & garden product retail industry within the NAFTA countries had a total market value of $883.54 billion in Mexico was the fastest growing country, with a CAGR of 9.6% over the 2019-23 period.

Within the home & garden product retail industry, the US is the leading country among the NAFTA bloc, with market revenues of $800.01 billion in 2023. This was followed by Canada and Mexico, with a value of $47.51 and $36.01 billion, respectively. The US is expected to lead the home & garden product retail industry in the NAFTA bloc, with a value of $897.18 billion in 2028, followed by Canada and Mexico with expected values of $57.62 and $41.12 billion, respectively.

Scope



Save time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the size, growth, major segments, and leading players in the NAFTA home & garden product retail market

Use the Five Forces analysis to determine the competitive intensity and therefore attractiveness of the NAFTA home & garden product retail market

Leading company profiles reveal details of key home & garden product retail market players' NAFTA operations and financial performance

Add weight to presentations and pitches by understanding the future growth prospects of the NAFTA home & garden product retail market with five year forecasts Compares data from the US, Canada and Mexico, alongside individual chapters on each country

Reasons to Buy



What was the size of the NAFTA home & garden product retail market by value in 2023?

What will be the size of the NAFTA home & garden product retail market in 2028?

What factors are affecting the strength of competition in the NAFTA home & garden product retail market?

How has the market performed over the last five years? What are the main segments that make up the NAFTA home & garden product retail market?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1. What is this report about?

1.2. Who is the target reader?

1.3. How to use this report

1.4. Definitions

2 NAFTA Home & Garden Product Retail

2.1. Industry Outlook

3 Home & Garden Product Retail in Canada

3.1. Market Overview

3.2. Market Data

3.3. Market Segmentation

3.4. Market outlook

3.5. Five forces analysis

4 Macroeconomic Indicators

4.1. Country data

5 Home & Garden Product Retail in Mexico

5.1. Market Overview

5.2. Market Data

5.3. Market Segmentation

5.4. Market outlook

5.5. Five forces analysis

6 Macroeconomic Indicators

6.1. Country data

7 Home & Garden Product Retail in The United States

7.1. Market Overview

7.2. Market Data

7.3. Market Segmentation

7.4. Market outlook

7.5. Five forces analysis

8 Macroeconomic Indicators

8.1. Country data

