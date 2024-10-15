Baltic Horizon Fund Publishes Its NAV For September 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The net asset value (NAV) per unit of the Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) amounted to EUR 0.7099 at the end of September 2024 (0.8011 as of 31 August 2024). The month-end total net asset value of the Fund was EUR 101.9 million (EUR 95.8 million as of 31 August 2024). The EPRA NRV as of 30 September 2024 stood at EUR 0.7510 per unit.

In September 2024, the Baltic Horizon Fund successfully completed the private placement and issued 23,927,085 new units corresponding to a gross value of EUR 6.29 million.

In September 2024, the consolidated net rental income of the Fund remained at the level of EUR 1.0 million (EUR 1.0 million in August 2024).

At the end of September 2024, the Fund's consolidated cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 10.0 million (31 August 2024: EUR 3.9 million). As of 30 September 2024, the total consolidated assets of the Fund were EUR 256.8 million (31 August 2024: EUR 249.8 million).

Baltic Horizon Fund is a registered contractual public closed-end real estate fund managed by Alternative Investment Fund Manager license holder Northern Horizon Capital AS. Both the Fund and the Management Company are supervised by the Estonian Financial Supervision Authority.

